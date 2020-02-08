Dharmendra Jadeja (L) and Kamlesh Makvana stonewalled Mumbai. BCCI Dharmendra Jadeja (L) and Kamlesh Makvana stonewalled Mumbai. BCCI

On a pitch which kept low, had some turn and where batsmen couldn’t predict what would jump at them next, Mumbai failed to dismiss Saurashtra’s Nos. 8 and 9 for 40 long overs. Kamlesh Makvana and Dharmendra Jadeja aren’t big names in domestic cricket but they crashed Mumbai’s hopes of qualifying for the Ranji Trophy knockouts as they batted for the next 240 balls to ensure Saurashtra progressed and the visitors were denied.

The duo not only rubbed salt into the wounds of Mumbai bowlers, but also proved right the old adage that big names didn’t matter on a challenging pitch. Mumbai had set Saurashtra 290 to chase on the last day and at one stage were even eyeing an early wrap-up. Needing to win this one before they could eye an outright win in the next one against MP to qualify for quarters, the script spectacularly unravelled. Saurashtra were 83 for 7 at one stage and with one more session left in the day, Mumbai hoped to finish off the irritating resistance. They’ve had a wretched Ranji season, losing back to back games outright at home, and had 13 points. A win in Rajkot could’ve given them a foot in the door, but the hosts were in no mood to give up.

Makvana and Jadeja didn’t try any shot that could lead to an edge or land them in a danger zone. Luck too favored them, a Royston Dias ball kissed the edge of off-stump of Makvana but the bails didn’t dislodge and with 20 more overs to go Jadeja was dropped off a simple catch at mid-off by youngster Bhupen Lalwani.

Back at tea, Saurashtra brainstormed on how to tackle those final hours of the day. Makvana said, “During tea break we had a discussion in the dressing room, on this pitch it wasn’t easy to play shots. There was no point in taking singles as reaching the total was out of reach, so the idea was to defend as much we can.”

The Saurashtra tailenders did just that, despite Mumbai putting five fielders close-in at one stage.

They either left ungrudgingly or put their bodies behind every defense. Every shot was played with soft hands with no real pressure to score. Mumbai waited for some odd balls to keep low or turn sharp but Makvana dealt with them with ease. His father Rasiqbhai is the curator of the ground and the familiarity helped. There had been days when he had assisted his father too. With more than 15 years of domestic cricket experience behind him, Makvana said he had played in such situations before too.

“Never felt that the match was gone from our hands. I made my debut in 2004 and I have played such innings before too. Once against MP (Madhya Pradesh) I had batted for half a day and saved the game. Whenever such a situation arises, bowlers have to bail the team out. Key is to know how to use basic footwork and how to defend, for which I practice a lot in the nets. Whenever such a situation arises, there is no fear in the back of my mind. I knew if I get in line with the ball, no one can get me out,” the 36-year-old off-spinning all-rounder said.

Asked what he told Jadeja at the other end, he replied, “When Dharmendra went inside I told him that at no time should we give an impression that khelte khelte hum game se baahar ho jayenge, that there’s no hope. Whenever we go out to play, sab ball bat pe hi lenge. Intent should be positive. I have batted at different positions before, so there is some idea about how to tackle situations.”

Brief Scores (At Rajkot): Mumbai 262 & 362/7 dcld (Suryakumar Yadav 134, Shams Mulani 92; Prerak Mankad 2-52) vs Saurashtra 335 & 158/7 (Makwana 31 not out, 116 balls, D Jadeja 33 not,125 balls, Vasavda 31 Match Drawn. Saurashtra took first-innings lead.

Points: Saurashtra 3, Mumbai 1

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.