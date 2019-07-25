Kumar Dharamsena gets trolled after Sachin Tendulkar shares video of bizarre incident

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a video of an unusual umpiring decision in a cricket match. The video, from a second division cricket match in England, shows a batsman being declared not out after the ball hits the stumps but one of the bails gets dislodged but doesn’t fall off. However, the tweet has resulted in former Sri Lankan player and umpire Kumar Dharmasena being trolled.

A friend shared this video with me.

Found it very unusual!

What would your decision be if you were the umpire? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tJCtykEDL9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2019

In his tweet, Tendulkar asks his followers to play umpire and decide what the outcome should be. “A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire,” Tendulkar tweeted.

After many reactions to the video, fans used it to troll Dharmasena for his “error” during the World Cup 2019 final and made hilarious memes out of it.

Dharmasena has admitted that there was a judgemental error in the final over of the World Cup in which England were awarded six runs from an overthrow. However, he also said that he will never “regret” the decision, which turned out to be a turning point in the match.

“It’s easy for people to comment after seeing TV replays. I agree that there was a judgment error when I see it on TV replays now. But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground and I will never regret the decision I made. Besides, the ICC praised me for the decision I made at that time,” he said in an interview after the match.