Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Highest domestic T20 score & fastest domestic century: Dropped from WC squad, Dewald Brevis shines in SA T20 Challenge

Brevis was in exceptional form as he reached his 50 in just 18 balls, before getting a ton in just 35 balls.

T20 League SAHe smashed 13 fours and 13 sixes before getting dismissed in the 20th over, guiding his franchise to 271/3. (Twitter/DomesticCSA)

South African prodigy Dewald Brevis scored 162 runs off 57 balls in the CSA T20 Challenge on Monday, becoming the highest domestic T20 scorer. Playing for the Titans, the young swashbuckler also became the holder for the fastest domestic hundred in South Africa.

Brevis was in exceptional form as he reached his 50 in just 18 balls, before getting a ton in just 35 balls. He smashed 13 fours and 13 sixes before getting dismissed in the 20th over, guiding his franchise to 271/3.

The youngster who is fondly called Baby AB also received high praise from AB de Villiers himself who took to Twitter and said, “Dewald Brevis. No need to say more.”

This is not the first time that Brevis has courted praise from his idol. “I know Dewald very well. I have been his mentor for about two years now and helped him with his batting and his attitude towards cricket,” De Villiers had told Netwerk24.

“AB is my childhood hero. I grew up close to SuperSport Park. I often watched him play from the grass embankment at SuperSport Park. And he is my mentor too. My cricket and batting style developed naturally. I never had formal coaching for the first couple of years. I always watched AB playing on TV. It is a massive honour to be compared with AB, but I still have a lot to learn,” Brevis had told the Indian Express earlier this year.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 08:58:04 pm
