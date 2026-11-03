Conway out of India ODI opener after head clash with Henry; Seifert to replace

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New Zealand opener Devon Conway will miss the first ODI against India on Wednesday after suffering a head injury during a training collision with teammate Matt Henry at Eden Park.
The two players were attempting a catch when they clashed, and Conway was ruled out with concussion following a head injury assessment, New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement. “Both players will continue to be monitored and their involvement in the series against India will be updated in due course,” the statement read.
New Zealand are already without Rachin Ravindra, who has a shoulder injury, and Mark Chapman, who is nursing a hamstring problem. Captain Mitchell Santner confirmed that Tim Seifert will take Conway’s place but remained hopeful Henry would be available for the opener.
“He is obviously very good in one-day cricket and was biding his time in the T20 series,” Santner said of Conway. “I guess another one of those freak accidents that happens.”
India, who won the preceding T20 series 3-2, are using the five-match ODI series as preparation for next year’s World Cup. “The World Cup will certainly be at the back of our mind,” India captain Shubman Gill said. “These conditions are going to be much similar to those in South Africa. Keeping that in mind, the experience will be valuable for both our batters and bowlers.”
Gill and batter KL Rahul will sit out the final two ODIs to prepare for the two Tests that follow, with Shreyas Iyer set to take over the captaincy for those games.
The ODI series is the second leg of India’s full tour of New Zealand, which started with a five-match T20I series that concluded on Sunday with the visitors winning 3-2. It starts on Wednesday in Auckland, while the last match is set to be held on Sunday in Mount Maunganui. The tour ends with two Test matches starting on November 19 in Wellington.