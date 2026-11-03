Conway out of India ODI opener after head clash with Henry; Seifert to replace

New Zealand opener Devon Conway will miss the first ODI against India on Wednesday after suffering a head injury during a training collision with teammate Matt Henry at Eden Park.

The two players were attempting a catch when they clashed, and Conway was ruled out with concussion following a head injury assessment, New Zealand Cricket confirmed in a statement. “Both players will continue to be monitored and their involvement in the series against India will be updated in due course,” the statement read.

New Zealand are already without Rachin Ravindra, who has a shoulder injury, and Mark Chapman, who is nursing a hamstring problem. Captain Mitchell Santner confirmed that Tim Seifert will take Conway’s place but remained hopeful Henry would be available for the opener.