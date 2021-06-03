Devon Conway breaks 125-year-old record held by Ranjitsinhji

Updated: June 3, 2021 6:50:05 pm
New Zealand debutant and opening batsman Devon Conway smashed multiple records — some dating back to the 1800s — during the first innings of the 1st Test vs England. He is currently batting on with the New Zealand tail, approaching a double century.
The South African-born 29-year-old carried on his record-breaking spree on Day 2, even as wickets fell at the other end. When he went past 154, he broke a 125-year-old record held by the legendary KS Ranjitsinhji for the highest score by a batsman on Test debut in England.
Highest Scores on debut in England:
Devon Conway (186*, still batting)
KS Ranjitsinhji (154* vs Aus, 1896)
and WG Grace (152 vs Aus, 1880)
What an achievement by Devon Conway. Made a decision a few years ago to go play his cricket in NZ, and that decision paid off today.
— Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) June 2, 2021
Highest score by a New Zealand player at Lord’s
Martin Donnelly’s 206
Devon Conway (186*, still batting).
Bevan Congdon’s 175 in 1973
Highest scores by debutants in away Tests
287 – Tip Foster (ENG) in Sydney, 1903
222* – Jacques Rudolph (RSA) in Chattogram, 2003
210* – Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram, 2021
(186*, still batting) – Devon Conway (NZ) in London, 2021
168 – Fawad Alam (PAK) in Colombo, 2009
Devon Conway now has the second highest score by a New Zealand player at Lord’s. A lovely drive moves him to 178* ahead of Bevan Congdon’s 175 in 1973. Martin Donnelly’s 206 the highest. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/4Q5VH4Ha8e #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2HW8Q0GBXJ
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 3, 2021
He is also in line to have the highest carrying-the-bat score by a debutant.
Follow Live | England New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2
Conway had already etched his name on the Lords honours board on Day 1 with an unbeaten century. He had also broken Sourav Ganguly’s 25-year-old record of the highest Test score on debut at Lord’s, when he went past 131. The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 136 as New Zealand finished the first day at 246 for three.
More to follow…
