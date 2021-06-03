Devon Conway breaks 125-year-old record held by Ranjitsinhji

Devon Conway in action on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs England (Twitter/BlackCaps)

New Zealand debutant and opening batsman Devon Conway smashed multiple records — some dating back to the 1800s — during the first innings of the 1st Test vs England. He is currently batting on with the New Zealand tail, approaching a double century.

The South African-born 29-year-old carried on his record-breaking spree on Day 2, even as wickets fell at the other end. When he went past 154, he broke a 125-year-old record held by the legendary KS Ranjitsinhji for the highest score by a batsman on Test debut in England.

Highest Scores on debut in England:

Devon Conway (186*, still batting)

KS Ranjitsinhji (154* vs Aus, 1896)

and WG Grace (152 vs Aus, 1880)

What an achievement by Devon Conway. Made a decision a few years ago to go play his cricket in NZ, and that decision paid off today. — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) June 2, 2021

Highest score by a New Zealand player at Lord’s

Martin Donnelly’s 206

Devon Conway (186*, still batting).

Bevan Congdon’s 175 in 1973

Highest scores by debutants in away Tests

287 – Tip Foster (ENG) in Sydney, 1903

222* – Jacques Rudolph (RSA) in Chattogram, 2003

210* – Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram, 2021

(186*, still batting) – Devon Conway (NZ) in London, 2021

168 – Fawad Alam (PAK) in Colombo, 2009

Devon Conway now has the second highest score by a New Zealand player at Lord’s. A lovely drive moves him to 178* ahead of Bevan Congdon’s 175 in 1973. Martin Donnelly’s 206 the highest. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/4Q5VH4Ha8e #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2HW8Q0GBXJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 3, 2021

He is also in line to have the highest carrying-the-bat score by a debutant.

Conway had already etched his name on the Lords honours board on Day 1 with an unbeaten century. He had also broken Sourav Ganguly’s 25-year-old record of the highest Test score on debut at Lord’s, when he went past 131. The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 136 as New Zealand finished the first day at 246 for three.

