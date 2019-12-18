The domestic cricketers who could dominate IPL 2020

Devdutt Padikkal is one of the most-talked-about players ahead of IPL 2020 (File photo) Devdutt Padikkal is one of the most-talked-about players ahead of IPL 2020 (File photo)

Over the years, franchises have learned the importance of domestic talent in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The limit of four international players per side in the playing eleven forces franchises to scout and invest in new talent. This has given India players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar among others.

With the IPL 2020 auction coming up on December 19, franchises will be eyeing players who can fit into different roles in the teams.

Here is a look at six such players who can play a big role in the next season:

Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have counted their stars after picking the Karnataka batsman for just Rs 20 lakh in the last year’s auction. Padikkal has been in exceptional form in the 50-over and 20-over format. He scored 580 runs in 12 games for Karnataka at an average of 64.44, which included five half-centuries and one century in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 18-year-old was among the three batsmen to score a century in the domestic T20 tournament and may end up being the first choice opener for RCB. The 19-year-old doesn’t just anchor the innings, but hits the big shots as well with a T20 strike rate of 175.75. The southpaw has hit 33 sixes in 12 T20 games. However, he is yet to make his IPL debut.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed everyone with his performances in India A’s tour of West Indies, followed by the home series against South Africa A, the Deodhar Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and then the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Gaikwad ended up becoming the second-highest run-scorer in the domestic T20 tournament with 419 runs from 11 games at an average of 41.90, which included three half-centuries. The 22-year-old missed out on a few fifties after getting out in 40s.

The Maharashtra batsman’s T20 game has improved significantly of late. His strike rate is inching closer to 150. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked him up at the base price of Rs 20 lakh. He has been retained ahead of next edition’s auction.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

The Tamil Nadu spinner went unsold in the previous edition’s auction. The left-arm spinner ensured that its unlikely to happen again by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 23-year-old took 20 wickets from 12 games. His economy rate of 4.63 stood out, and it makes him an exciting prospect ahead of the auction on December 19.

Kishore has delivered consistent performances in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for Chepauk Super Gillies as well. The youngster may start a bidding war as teams seek quality spinners.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was not part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but the left-handed batsman is one of the most promising prospects in India. Glimpses of what Jaiswal can do in the T20 format was seen in T20 Mumbai League. The left-handed batsman can be a valuable addition to any franchise’s top-order. Recently, he scored a century against Afghanistan’s Under-19 team. The southpaw is also a part of India’s Under-19 squad for next year’s Under-19 World Cup.

The 17-year-old has three centuries from nine List A games, including a double century he scored against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. He is capable of hitting the ball a long way.

Darshan Nalkande

Pace always excites franchises and Nalkande has plenty of it. Nalkande was picked for Rs 30 lakh by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the previous season’s auction but did not play a single game. The 21-year-old bowled his heart out in the domestic T20 tournament taking 16 wickets in just six games.

The Vidarbha fast bowler took a five-wicket haul against Uttar Pradesh. The youngster is capable of crossing the 140 km/h mark and can be lethal for KXIP in IPL 2020.

Lukman Meriwala

The franchises have not shown interest in Meriwala in previous auctions. But his performance for Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was notable and left-arm fast bowlers are always in demand in the IPL.

The uncapped player recently registered his career-best bowling figures against tournament-winners Karnataka, his only five-wicket haul in the format. He got 16 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 6.33 runs per over.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App