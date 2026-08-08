Devdutt Padikkal slams century in India’s warmup match vs SL XI

Devdutt Padikkal of India plays a shot during Day 2 of the warm-up match between Sri Lanka XI and India at the NCC Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 8, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Devdutt Padikkal slammed a century and steadied India’s innings after the visitors were at one point down two wickets even before reaching 100 against Sri Lanka XI in the 3-day warm-up match. Padikkal got to his ton in 121 deliveries with the help of 14 fours before he was withdrawn and Rishabh Pant took his place.

Earlier, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a two-ball duck during the three-day practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Ground in Colombo.

Opening the batting alongside KL Rahul on day two of the fixture after the SLC XI declared on their overnight score of 363 for eight, Jaiswal was dismissed caught at gully off the second delivery of the innings from left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando. Offering no feet movement to the delivery well outside the off-stump channel, Jaiswal flailed his bat wide from his body to offer a simple catch.