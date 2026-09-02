Padikkal rises, Gill and Bumrah slip in latest ICC Test rankings

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India skipper Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah both dropped two and one spots respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings. Devdutt Padikkal, however, made gains in the rankings going up to the 54th spot.
Padikkal was India’s best batter on the tour of the Island nation with 328 runs across two Tests with two centuries, moved up five places to reach 54th. He had scored 117 in 193 balls in the second Test, his second century of the two-Test series, and was dismissed about eight overs before the end of the first day’s play. In the first Test at Galle, he had slammed 167 in the first innings and helped his team win by 165 runs.
Captain Gill, who returned with only one half-century across three innings on the Sri Lanka tour, slipped two positions to reach ninth as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remains the highest ranked Indian batter in Test cricket at seventh.
A Lord’s Test to remember helps Ollie Robinson to a Test Rankings jump 👏
More 👇https://t.co/zovfro3j7K
— ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2026
There was no change in position for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Indian opener is ranked outside the top 10 at 11th. However, ace pacer Bumrah lost his second spot in the rankings for Test bowlers and is now placed third behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc and New Zealand’s Matt Henry. England bowler Ollie Robinson also made gains after his 8-wicket hail vs Pakistan across 2 Tests, coming in at the 5th position. Bumrah had missed the tour of Sri Lanka owing to an impact injury on his knee which has sidelined him from action since mid July.
Bumrah has been picked in India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in mid September but his availability is subjected to fitness clearance. Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha, who struck resilient centuries in the second Test at Colombo against India, moved up as many as 29 positions to reach 25th in the rankings for batters after his splendid performances.
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