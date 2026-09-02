Padikkal rises, Gill and Bumrah slip in latest ICC Test rankings

Devdutt Padikkal of India celebrates after scoring a hundred during Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India skipper Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah both dropped two and one spots respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings. Devdutt Padikkal, however, made gains in the rankings going up to the 54th spot.

Padikkal was India’s best batter on the tour of the Island nation with 328 runs across two Tests with two centuries, moved up five places to reach 54th. He had scored 117 in 193 balls in the second Test, his second century of the two-Test series, and was dismissed about eight overs before the end of the first day’s play. In the first Test at Galle, he had slammed 167 in the first innings and helped his team win by 165 runs.