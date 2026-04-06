Devdutt Padikkal: Batsmen have taken the game to next level, so should bowlers

Devdutt Padikkal is tired of hearing the same old grouse. “T20 is increasingly becoming a batsman’s game.” He retorts: “It is just that the batting in this tournament has gone up another level.I think everyone is working so hard to hit those big sixes and fours,” he says.

Similarly, he says, bowlers should elevate their levels. “When you take your batting to another level it’s now the bowler’s job to really follow that and try to you know take their game up,” he says, after RCB’s crushing win over CSK.

He then used RCB’s bowlers as an example. “I feel we still have some really quality bowlers who are doing the job. You know we have gotten them all out and restricted them under 210 which is pretty good especially in the Chinnaswamy. So yeah I’m very confident that all the bowlers will show up,” he says, after two cracking half centuries in as many games,