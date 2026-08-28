Devdutt Padikkal shows unique after-effect of fielding for over 240 overs in 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

India had to be on the field for more than three days in their drawn second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo and Devdutt Padikkal has showcased a rather unique side effect of the effort. Padikkal, who himself had been out for nearly four full days of the Test, having scored a century on Day 1, put a pic of his bare back on Instagram, on which his skin can be seen tanned lighter on the parts where his jersey had the words and shirt number.

Effectively, he inadvertently ended up getting “Dev” and “37” temporarily tattooed on his back. “Really grateful for the opportunity and hungry for more. Lots of learnings from a hard fought series. Onto the next challenge… P.S- The sun gave me a tattoo on the last slide,” Padikkal said in his caption to the post on Instagram.