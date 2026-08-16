‘I’ve dreamt of this moment’: Padikkal after scoring 167 vs SL in 1st Test

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Devdutt Padikkal was one of the bright sparks in India’s 1st innings vs Sri Lanka in Galle where he slammed 167 runs before getting stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off a delivery by Prabath Jayasuriya in the second day of the opening Test.
“Yeah, definitely. I’ve dreamt of this moment. For the last two years, I’ve been working really hard to try and make sure that when I get that opportunity, I can do something special like this, and I’m really happy to do that,” Padikkal said after the day’s play on Sunday.
The India No.3 also opened up about his mindset and how he manages to convert his hundreds into even bigger scores.
“I think honestly, it’s just the hunger to score more runs. I just enjoy batting out there, and the moment you get to 100, it’s easy to relax and feel that relief. But it’s important that for me, the next 20-30 balls are the really important phase that I try and make sure that I’m completely focused, completely there. I think when I get past those first 10 balls after 100, I think it makes my job a whole lot easier. And over the years, I’ve seen so many cricketers get big runs, get big hundreds, especially back in Karnataka. So just watching them bat makes me want to do the same,” Padikkal said.
Meanwhile, India reached 460/9 at stumps on a rain-truncated second day of their opening Test against Sri Lanka.
With the proceedings starting at 2:35pm local time due to rain and wet outfield, only two sessions of play were possible. India resumed their first innings at 288 for two.
Dhruv Jurel (51) fell after completing his half-century while India also lost the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja (13), Mohammed Siraj (11) and Manav Suthar (24) in the final session.
Kuldeep Yadav (12) and Prasidh Krishna (1) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn. For Sri Lanka, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 4/109.
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