‘I’ve dreamt of this moment’: Padikkal after scoring 167 vs SL in 1st Test

Devdutt Padikkal of India celebrates after scoring a one hundred fifty during Day 2 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka, on August 16, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the bright sparks in India’s 1st innings vs Sri Lanka in Galle where he slammed 167 runs before getting stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off a delivery by Prabath Jayasuriya in the second day of the opening Test.

“Yeah, definitely. I’ve dreamt of this moment. For the last two years, I’ve been working really hard to try and make sure that when I get that opportunity, I can do something special like this, and I’m really happy to do that,” Padikkal said after the day’s play on Sunday.

The India No.3 also opened up about his mindset and how he manages to convert his hundreds into even bigger scores.