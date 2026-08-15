Devdutt Padikkal cracks maiden Test hundred for IND vs SL in Galle

Batting at No. 3 in only his third Test appearance since his debut in 2024, Padikkal reached his century off 134 deliveries after Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the day. (BCCI Photo)

Devdutt Padikkal recorded his maiden Test century for India on Saturday on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Batting at No. 3 in only his third Test appearance since his debut in 2024, Padikkal reached his century off 134 deliveries after Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the day.

Padikkal became only the second Indian No. 3 to record a century after skipper Gill in over three years since Cheteshwar Pujara’s last Test appearance in June 2023.

Padikkal walked in at the end of the 11th over after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed run-out after involving in a mix-up with KL Rahul.