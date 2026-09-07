Padikkal opens up about his conversations with Dravid on batting in Tests

Devdutt Padikkal who had a sensational Sri Lanka series where he scored two centuries in the two Tests, opened up about his conversations with former India batter Rahul Dravid about what it takes to bat in the longest format. Padikkal is the latest India batter trying to make the No.3 Test spot his own, aiming to follow in the footsteps of Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara.

“Obviously, I’ve had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do. As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you’re batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I’ve had with him,” he said in an interview with Star Sports.