Padikkal falls on 199, misses maiden double hundred for India A vs NZ A

Devdutt Padikkal cracked his 12th First-Class century but missed out on a massive double hundred by the barest margines as he propelled India A into the lead against New Zealand A in the first unofficial Test at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Monday.

Resuming India A’s second innings at 106 for two on the third day, Padikkal breezed from his overnight score of 56 to reach three figures with a six in only 128 balls. Padikkal and No. 4 Sai Sudharsan put on 215 runs for the third wicket after India A lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul early for the second time in the contest on Sunday.