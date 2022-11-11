‘Devastated, gutted, hurt’: Team India players react after England spoil the party Down Under

Team India players took to social media platforms to express their disappointment after England rolled over India in a 10-wicket win on Thursday and set up a T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Set 169 to win, England reached its target with four overs to spare as openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) decimated the Indian bowlers.

The English openers silenced the 40,000-strong pro-India crowd by scoring 170 runs off just 96 deliveries.

It was also the highest England opening stand in T20 cricket and the highest opening stand in all T20 World Cups.

After the disappointing loss, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that the result was a “disappointment” for the Rohit Sharma-led unit.

Here’s a compilation of the reactions from Team India players:

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end. pic.twitter.com/HlVUC8BNq7 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 10, 2022

Hurtful loss.

Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff.

Proud to play for my country🇮🇳

We will reflect &come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/EeuLz45kgl — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 11, 2022

We always thrive and pride ourselves to give our best to win games for our country and will continue to do so.

Not the result we wanted but we march on together. Cant thank enough the fans all over for their continuous support and good wishes. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rc8ehqgCnY — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 11, 2022

The final is on Sunday in Melbourne.