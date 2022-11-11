scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

‘Devastated, gutted, hurt’: Team India players react after England spoil the party Down Under

Hardik Pandya, who was among the first to react after the loss spoke about the strong bond between members of the Indian cricket team.

ind vs eng, t20 world cupIndia players react after their loss against England in the T20 World Cup. (AP)

Team India players took to social media platforms to express their disappointment after England rolled over India in a 10-wicket win on Thursday and set up a T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Set 169 to win, England reached its target with four overs to spare as openers Alex Hales (86 not out) and Jos Buttler (80 not out) decimated the Indian bowlers.

The English openers silenced the 40,000-strong pro-India crowd by scoring 170 runs off just 96 deliveries.

It was also the highest England opening stand in T20 cricket and the highest opening stand in all T20 World Cups.

After the disappointing loss, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that the result was a “disappointment” for the Rohit Sharma-led unit.

Here’s a compilation of the reactions from Team India players:

The final is on Sunday in Melbourne.

