Devajit Saikia on Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Conscious decision considering all aspects’

A day after the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept their Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has explained that the Indian board had taken the decision “considering all prevailing aspects”. He also reiterated that the ACC had been informed in advance that the team “would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances.”

“We had taken a conscious decision considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances,” Saikia told The Indian Express in a statement.

The women’s team, who beat Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, repeated what the Men in Blue had done after winning the Asia Cup. Naqvi, who hails from Pakistan, is the country’s Interior Minister. The BCCI had taken the stance following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

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Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi

There was also a long wait before the trophy presentation began on Sunday. At least 40 minutes passed between Sri Lanka getting bundled out and the start of the ceremony. The match officials were first presented with their mementoes before Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and her teammates and coaching staff came forward one by one to receive their runners-up medals. Athapaththu then collected the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, who was present in his capacity as ACC president, before speaking to the broadcaster. At this point, the broadcast abruptly ended, without showing India’s players receiving their winners’ medals or the Asia Cup trophy.

“Our participation in the Asia Cup was in fulfilment of our sporting commitments as a member of the Asian Cricket Council by adhering to the policy in place, and there was never any question of compromising on the spirit of the game or our commitment to international cricket. However, participation in a multinational tournament and the manner in which the trophy is received are two separate matters,” Saikia said.

“Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner. This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport.”

Saikia also said that it was time for the team to focus on winning a medal at the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya.

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“The Indian women’s team has done what matters most, they have won the Asia Cup through their outstanding performance on the field. We, as well as the whole nation, are immensely proud of the team, and the achievement belongs to the players and to Indian cricket. Now, our focus is on the Asian Games and we do not allow any distraction at this stage from the preparation for the same.”