Deodhar Trophy squads announced: Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel, Shubman Gill to lead

The three teams which will play in the Deodhar Trophy this year were announced after a meeting between the India selectors on Thursday. The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the India A, India B and India C teams for the Professor DB Deodhar Trophy, which will start from 31st October in Ranchi.

Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel and Shubman Gill have been named as the captains of the three sides.

🚨Teams for Prof. D.B. Deodhar Trophy announced 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pHSeSXp5D9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 24, 2019

India A: Hanuma Vihari (C), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India B: Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh