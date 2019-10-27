Deodhar Trophy 2019-20: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Squad, Players List, Time Table, Live Streaming Details

Deodhar Trophy 2019-20 Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Time Table, Players List: The three teams which will play in the Deodhar Trophy this year – India A, India B and India C – were announced after a meeting between the India selectors on Thursday. The tournament will be played between October 31 and November 4.

Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel and Shubman Gill have been named as the captains of the three sides.

India A: Hanuma Vihari (C), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India B: Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

Deodhar Trophy Schedule

Oct 31: India A vs India B

Nov 1: India A vs India C

Nov 2: India B vs India C

Nov 4: Final

All matches start at 9 am

All the matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed online on Hotstar.