Saturday, December 28, 2019

Denesh Ramdin wins hearts with gesture before India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies, Denesh Ramdin got down from the team bus when he saw a child waving and gave her tickets for the match and a gift.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 8, 2019 6:35:41 pm
Denesh Ramdin of West Indies meets an Indian fan ahead of the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Twitter/WindiesCricket)

West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin has won hearts with a sweet gesture towards a young Indian fan ahead of the 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

According to media reports, Ramdin got down from the team bus, which was travelling to the stadium, when he saw a young girl waving. He then gave her two tickets for the match and a gift.

Ramdin was dropped from the playing XI for Sunday’s T20I, with Nicholas Pooran being available for selection after completing his ban period. This is the only change in the two playing XIs from Friday’s T20I.

Ramdin is one the old guards in the West Indies team, alongside Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons, who had once been frozen out of the Caribbean side, but who have now returned to the fold.

A huge cheer rang out the stadium when an India player stepped out into the field in his training gear – local hero Sanju Samson. Playing XIs will be named at the toss, half an hour before the match.

