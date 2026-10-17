Delhi’s playing XI is like musical chairs and the match results reflect the chaos

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

27 players were fielded in seven league-stage matches last season, when Delhi finished without a single outright win in Group D.

Written by: Lalith Kalidas
5 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 11:09 PM IST
DelhiDelhi Ranji team. (Photo credit: DDCA/X)
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Movement inside the Delhi District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Ranji Trophy dressing room could easily be mistaken for a public transport bus plying the capital.

Leading the Delhi team can rank among the most nerve-wracking experiences, as the feeling inside the camp increasingly mirrors a smog-filled North Indian winter over an entire domestic season. By the time the semester ends, even the captain and coach may have likely lost track of their personnel, engaged in a constant, mind-bending flux.

Over two years now, the number of captains (three) has outrun the wins (two). First-Class caps have moved like hotcakes. Of them, only Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Doseja — the second and third-highest run-getters last season — have held onto their spots in the lineup.

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Inconsistency and constant playing XI shuffles have gone hand in hand, year after year, with the first playing XI of a season looking nothing like the one at the end of the league stage in January.

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Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Delhi have won only two out of their 15 matches across three editions of the tournament, the latest blip being a nine-wicket thrashing against Bengal last week in Kalyani.

27 players were fielded in seven league-stage matches last season, when Delhi finished without a single outright win in Group D. 27 players had turned up in the 2024-25 season, too. A stretch of seven games with two wins then culminated before a raucous Kotla crowd, which celebrated Virat Kohli’s return in what turned out to be his final First-Class match.

Among the 40 players who have been whirling steadily in this period, 15 men made their First-Class debuts since October 2024. Barring batters Sangwan, Dosega and seamer Money Grewal, none of the other debutants received more than two matches.

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Seam-bowling all-rounder Dev Lakra joined the assembly line during Delhi’s season opener in Kalyani last week. If the pattern holds, scores of 18 and 13 and a wicketless stint against a stacked Bengal batting may not bode well for the youngster. Nevertheless, there are spots to be had and earned in the Delhi side that last lifted the title a decade ago.

“We do need a turnaround in red-ball cricket, and the players need to understand what the format requires. It’s a team game played by individuals, and those individuals need to stand up and make it count,” Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya told PTI last week.

“It’s one thing to have a plan, but the person responsible for executing it must believe in it. If the players aren’t invested in the plan, it won’t work,” he added.

Even comforts of a home setting have rarely translated into something meaningful in recent editions. Ayush Badoni’s men will also be denied the familiarity of the Kotla grounds, undergoing renovation, for the remainder of the season. Returning for his third coaching stint with Delhi, Dahiya will hope a fresh venue can usher a shift in fortunes.

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The ‘B’ ground at the Air Force Ground in Palam will mark its First-Class debut when Delhi is pitted against Gujarat starting Sunday.

The match will be shaped up by contrasting edges, with the hosts, smarting from a dreadful start across departments, taking on a high-flying Gujarat who earned a 10-wicket win over Odisha in Ahmedabad.

Silver lining

Skipper Badoni’s ability to shoulder the burden of a fluctuating Delhi side and his own returns with bat and ball was the solitary silver lining in the opening round. When his frontline bowlers failed to snip through the batting, Badoni turned up with his second First-Class five-wicket haul. When the batting succumbed to pacers Mohammad Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar in the first innings and crashed before a modest spin trio in the second, Badoni’s 85 stood between Bengal and an innings defeat.

Badoni’s resolve will command sustained support from the rest of the top order, including Sangwan, Doseja and former captain Yash Dhull, who has endured a quiet start to the red-ball season with three single-digit scores in four innings.

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Gujarat have assembled a band of match-winners, led by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai. The 27-year-old registered his 16th five-wicket haul to power a bonus-point win over Odisha. His 7/90 match figures also made him Gujarat’s most successful spinner ever with 232 scalps in 48 appearances.

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Hoarding 600 wickets between them, captain Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Harshal Patel also make a formidable seam attack that can probe any fledgling unit.

Should Delhi remain mired in the selection musical chairs, the bus for the knockouts will likely have deserted them by Wednesday, just a fortnight into another Ranji season.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Lalith Kalidas
Lalith Kalidas
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Lalith Kalidas is a Deputy Copy Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage. Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him: Professional Background Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit. Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'. Experience: He has over six years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group). Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College. Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who played state-level tournaments in Kerala, which often informs his technical analysis of the game. Notable Recent Work & Beats Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association. Major Events: He has covered multiple events, including 2023 ODI World Cup held in India and the T20 World Cup 2026 among others. IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players. You can follow his latest articles and updates on his Indian Express profile page or via his social media links (X/Twitter and LinkedIn) listed there. ... Read More

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