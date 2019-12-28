Delhi U-23 players ‘harass’ women at X-mas party in Kolkata, sent home

Two Delhi Under-23 cricketers have been sent back home for alleged misconduct during a Christmas party at a Kolkata hotel, ahead of the team’s CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal. According to a Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) official, further disciplinary action against the cricketers will be taken after receiving the team manager’s report.

The incident happened at a Kolkata hotel where the Delhi team are staying. According to DDCA sources, the cricketers went to a Christmas party there and chased a couple of women, they followed them to their rooms and they were constantly “harassing” them knocking their doors. The women complained to the hotel reception and on the same evening, the cricketers were sent to a different hotel followed by their ejection from the team, as they were directed to return home while their replacements arrived.

“Following alleged harassment against the cricketers, they have been removed from the team. The DDCA will confirm it after getting the manager’s report,” the DDCA official told The Indian Express.

The four-day game between Delhi and Bengal commenced at the JU Campus Ground at Salt Lake on Friday. Batting first, Delhi scored 110/4 at stumps on Day One.

