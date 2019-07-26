Delhi shoe shop at the centre of inter-state ‘pay and play cricket’ racket

A wholesale footwear shop in Karol Bagh finds itself at the centre of a corruption case involving a top Nagaland Cricket Association official, Delhi-based coaches and budding players willing to play BCCI tournaments in exchange of money.

Advertising

In an intriguing modus operandi, according to a Delhi Police investigation, about 11 aspiring players from Delhi paid close to Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore in total to two coaches, who were instructed to deliver the bribe to the Karol Bagh shop that has business links with the Nagaland official. Possibility of several other hawala payments at a Gurugram-based sports shop too are being probed.

This inter-state ‘pay and play’ scam came to light when three players complained to BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) that they were allegedly cheated of their money on the promise of getting them included in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand first-class teams as guest players. Following this, Anshuman Upadhyay, an ACU regional integrity manager, filed a complaint with the inter-state cell of the crime branch in March this year. The FIR was registered against 11 people, including state cricket association officials, police said.

READ | FIR against coaches, officials for duping aspiring cricketers

Fresh details about the case emerged after the two coaches — Ravi Dalal (32) and Haris Jamal (34) — were arrested. “Dalal is a coach at Friends Academy in Pitampura, and Jamal is working as a part-time coach with a leading public school. They were arrested on July 19 and taken on a 10-day police remand,” Additional CP (crime branch) Rajiv Ranjan said. It is also learnt that the investigation team has sought permission from the Delhi Police headquarters to travel to Nagaland to question the cricket official, who is the alleged kingpin of this scam.

Advertising

Jamal disclosed to the police that around four years ago, he had gone to play in the Dimapur Premier League in Nagaland, where he met a senior state association official.

“Jamal came in contact with the official again after the Lodha Committee recommended that northeastern states should be brought in the BCCI fold. He was asked to arrange some good players for Nagaland and he then consulted his friend Dalal. The duo approached several aspiring cricketers,” police sources said, adding that Jamal was also running his racket with the help of a senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association, who died a few months ago.

A senior police officer explained that Dalal first zeroed in on their targets and fixed up a meeting with their parents. “After the meeting, he called a middleman to strike a deal and then Jamal took them to meet the state cricket official where they struck a final deal. Jamal took all the money in cash from the young cricketers and then he was asked by the official to pay the bill of a footwear wholesale shop from where he had ordered a consignment,” the officer said.

Upadhyay has alleged that the players were told they would be selected for northeastern teams for last season’s Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments as guest players. “Upadhyay told us that he had received three complaints from aspiring cricketers Kanishk Gaur, Kishan Attri and Shivam Sharma. The players said they were promised spots in the Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand teams. They were even given documents that said they were selected for these teams although it turned out they were forged papers,” police said.

“Gaur was given opportunity only in two matches in the under-19 category as a local player by furnishing a forged birth certificate. Rs 4 lakh was taken from another victim, Shivam after promising to give him an opportunity in the under-23 category but he was not given any chance,” the police official said.

The complaint also states that a player was approached by Dalal last year and was offered a place in the Nagaland team. “He was later called to meet with the coach of the Nagaland cricket team and some members of their board, including the joint secretary A Rehman. During their meeting, Jamal was also present and the player was asked to pay Rs 15 lakh for five matches. They gave him forged letters, which said that he was selected,” the officer said. “But after playing two matches for the Nagaland under-19 team, he was asked not to play. When the player inquired, he was told that the letters he produced were forged.”