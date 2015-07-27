Delhi police set to appeal against court order which dropped charges

The Delhi police said it was preparing to appeal in the High Court against Saturday’s court order which dropped all charges against banned players S Sreesanth and his former teammates in the Rajasthan Royals —Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan — in the 2013 IPL alleged spot-fixing case. Police had also accused the three cricketers of having links with India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chota Shakeel through bookies, all of who allegedly conspired and were part of an organised crime syndicate involved in spot fixing in the BCCI run IPL tournament.

“We are in the process of identifying areas of the evidence we have collected which require in depth appreciation. We will file an appeal in the Honourable High Court after taking permission from the competent authority in due course,” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) S N Srivastava said on Sunday. Police on Sunday said they were banking on making a strong case with circumstantial evidence they had produced before the court. They also claim new facts have come up in the case in the wake of findings of Lodha Committee report with respect to money trail, which the Enforcement Directorate has been probing.

