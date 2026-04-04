DC vs MI, IPL 2026 Highlights: Rizvi’s stunning 51-ball 90 powers Delhi Capitals to impressive win

Player of the match: No surprises, Sameer Rizvi. Two POTMs in two matches for DC.
It was the Sameer Rizvi show for Delhi Capitals once again as the UP youngster smashed a stunning 51-ball 90 to power his side home to an eventually comfortable 6-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Earlier, Mukesh Kumar set the tone with two wickets in one over in the powerplay, dismissing Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma while stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored a fighting 51. MI managed 162/6 in 20 overs. Delhi, after losing two early wickets again, had Rizvi to thank for as he scored his 2nd half century of the season to keep his side’s winning start in tact.
DC vs MI IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
Regular captain Hardik Pandya missed out for Mumbai Indians due to illness as Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first. Both teams came into the contest have won their opening games. “Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav, will be the captain today,” MI said in a statement. MI had brought in Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch and Mitch Santner in to the mix while DC are unchanged.
Check: DC vs MI Toss update, IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals first XI: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact sub: Sameer Rizvi
Mumbai Indians first XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact sub: Mayank Markande
Delhi Capitals164/4 (18.1)
Mumbai Indians162/6 (20.0)
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW DC VS MI IPL 2026 MATCH
Lot of credit to him, he never let us get into the game, says SKY about Rizvi.
Over to Ahmedabad and another regular captain is missing in action. Shubman Gill is not there, Rashid Khan filling on.
DC win by 6 wickets
DC WIN BY SIX WICKETS AND 11 BALLS TO SPARE!
A full toss on the pads and that is a gift from South Africa by Bosch to his teammate Miller. Easiest four Miller could hope for. Another chase, another wobbly start, another Rizvi show... another DC win.
Miller puts Shardul away wide of long for a four and that makes it a nice and easy 8-run over for DC.
Just three runs required now off 12 balls.
A good over from Bosch that but too little too late for MI. Stubbs has joined Miller in the middle.
There won't be a century for Rizvi but some 90s are better than 100s. An absolute stunner of a knock after walking in at 8/2 and making a serious impact as Impact Sub once more. Goes for another big down the ground but this time Bosch has the last laugh.
Sameer Rizvi c Tilak Varma b Corbin Bosch 90 (51 balls)
Oho, with Rizvi closing in on a ton, Miller hits Bumrah for a couple of fours for good measure! Harsh on the youngster! (We kid, we kid). A couple of dot balls to close out Bumrah's day and DC are nearly home.
One of those classic meaningless 'strategic timeouts' as DC have all but sealed this.
Glorious. Just glorious from Rizvi. Length ball from Thakur that sits up, and he smashes the last ball of that over for another six. There was a four earlier in the over too.
Meanwhile Rizvi and Miller have added 50-plus for this wicket and Miller has scored 2 runs. The Rizvi show.
Another big over as Rizvi charges on. A four through cover to start Chahar's over. And then a low full toss is picked up elegently over square leg fence. KP - who was Delhi's mentor last year - has been talking highly about Rizvi's wrists and it is all about the wrists there, like that slash over point for six a few overs back.
Bumrah comes back into the attack... and concedes just one run.
DC of course can afford to play Bumrah out thanks to Rizvi's fireworks in the previous two overs. But that's the class of the man. A big LBW appeal against Rizvi in that over but there was an inside edge. But crucially, Rickelton could have had him out if he had nailed the direct hit. Another missed MI chance.
BACK TO BACK SIXES AGAIN! AND A HALF CENTURY OF SOME CLASS!
Rizvi. Sameer Rizvi is here to stay alright. Two stunning hits again, the first over long off to bring up his half century and then next ball, smashes one in the arc down the leg side. Great footwoork. Great batting.
The required rate is down to 7 and SKY brings back Bumrah. Simply had to.
WHAT AN OVER! SAMEER RIZVI ON THE CHARGE! BAck-to-back fours. Back-to-back sixes. HUGE OVER FOR DC as Rizvi takes on Bosch. The two sixes were stunning shots, cut over point and then lofted down the ground.
Evidently Hemang Badani hasn't had to intervene to send David Miller into the middle now. (For context, he ran down the stairs last match to stop Miller and let Stubbs go in instead). Today, DC want the left-right combo.
And there is the partnership breaker from Santner. Shortish ball but it is quick on Nissanka who top edges an attempted lofted hit over square leg. And the short fine leg fielder makes good ground to complete the catch.
Just as was the case in MI's innings, DC have also lost a wicket in the first over after a break.
Pathum Nissanka c Mayank Markande b Mitch Santner 44 (30 balls)
Santner to Rizvi after the timeout.
A 140.5kph ball on the stumps from Bosch – there haven't been too many pace-on deliveries today – and Rizvi stands up and flicks it over square leg for a superb six. That impressed SKY as well. Some shot that. Earlier in that over, Nissanka attempted a similar shot and was put down by Naman Dhir at long leg, good effort but after getting to the ball, should have done better with the forward dive.
It's a good over for DC. Time for a timeout.
Markande starts with a tidy 6-run over as the required rate goes up above 9 now. It's not been easy to get the big overs with the bat today, so DC would do well to try and pull this back. Rizvi off to a slow start again at 10 off 16 but did show the ability to accelerate in Lucknow.
Bosch into the attack.
Lovely contest there. Santner slows one up, Rizvi is completely beaten by the lack of pace off the pitch and misses on a hoick. Santner then fires one through between the legs for a quicker one that Rizvi misses again. But the young man from UP dances down and lofts one for a straight four.
Santner returns after the powerplay.
The sixth over is usually where teams try and go big but MI bring on Bumrah and he bowls a terrific over to keep it to just three runs. Good mix of slower balls and yorkers... and of course one slower yorker thrown in the mix too. SKY did well at mid off to prevent a boundary off that one.
DC have recovered decently from a poor start again but this is going to be a close one, you feel.
IMPACT SUB: Rohit Sharma's day is done and he is replaced by the leggie Mayank Markande. We thought Ashwani might be in with a shout but DC's spinners had some purchase in the middle overs so MI have turned to the spinner too.
BIG OVER FOR DC! Shardul into the attack and Nissanka has teed off. Welcome to the Nissanka show, IPL. First, picks up a slower ball and plays a pick-up shot for six. A lovely lofted drive for four down the ground and then clears the in-field again over cover for another four.
Nissanka takes on Santner. This is a good battle. A streaky four to start the over but nothing streaky about the reverse hit next up as Nissanka reaches outside leg (off, after he switches) to nail a sweep over the in-field. Good over for DC, that.
Shardul comes on from the other end. Rizvi, meanwhile, faces another rebuilding job, just as he did in Lucknow the other night.
An eventful third over. Nissanka puts away a shortish ball from Chahar for four past the vacant fine leg region. Next ball though, he is nearly gone. Smashes one straight back and Chahar nearly pulls off a one-handed stunner in his followthrough. Would have been some catch had he held on.
Time for Santner as MI also turn to spin early.
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: DC 8/2 after 2 overs.
DC in early trouble in their pursuit of 163. Nitish Rana is run out as he looks to scamper through for a quick single as Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball of his own bowling and strikes the bulls eye at the non-striker's end. An unnecessary dismissal for the hosts and MI are on top in the powerplay.
Bumrah, taking the new ball today, took the pace off the ball that got the wicket.
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: DC 2/1 after 1 over
KL Rahul falls in the first over in the most unfortunate of fashions. Deepak Chahar bowls a delivery down the leg-side and Rahul goes for the leg glance but gets strangled down the leg-side and Ryan Rickelton does well to collect the ball to dent the hosts early.
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah doing the talking
As the Delhi Capitals openers walked out to the middle, Jasprit Bumrah was seen talking in the huddle. Incidentally, it is 13 years to the day since Bumrah debuted in the IPL.
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma speaks
Rohit Sharma, who made 35 runs off 26 balls, said during the mid-innings break that the wicket was slow and hence, MI's score was competitive.
"Pretty slow wicket. Gotta get in, bide your time and then play shots. We managed a decent score. Hope we can squeeze them in the first six, take wickets. Shot-making not easy, we have bowlers who can exploit that. Early wickets will give us control in the game, then the spinners can take on. Even with the new ball, there was something in it. Can't hit through the line. I know Kuldeep likes to take the DRS and tried my luck. But I couldn't bat deep," he said.
No boundaries in the first four legal deliveries of the final over, so Mukesh was doing well for his part. Off the fifth ball, when he shortened his length, Bosch went hard on the offside for a four through cover. And then a misfield off the last ball, makes it a 14-run 20th over. You'd really have to question the DC logic of bringing Mukesh in from the cold for the last over, didn't seem right before the over started and in a low-scoring affair potentially, how much will it cost them?
Either way, 162 is something DC would have taken you'd imagine at the toss. So all in all, a decent afternoon's work, never let a strong MI batting side get away.
Nattu bowls a fine 19th over... but has Axar made a mistake here by bringing Mukesh back only for the 20th over? He has been cold since bowling two overs in the powerplay. Surely he'd have been better off coming in a bit earlier and for Nattu to have a 4th over? Remains to be seen.
Nattu gets in among the wickets too. He missed his length a couple of times in the last over and got punished with boundaries but he gets it right this over. Naman goes for a stylish pickup shot over midwicket but the distance isn't there even though he has timed this well. Stubbs with a good catch.
End of a nice little hand from Naman Dhir.
Naman Dhir c Tristan Stubbs b T Natarajan 28 (21 balls)
Was turning into a really good final over from Ngidi but he goes for pace on with the final ball and a 4-run over turns into a 8-run over as Santner lofts it over short cover for a lovely boundary.
Good over for MI, 12 from Nattu's over with a couple of boundaries. On both occasions, Nattu's decision to go for the slower short balls, backfires. First, Naman puts away a nice short-arm jab through square leg and then Santner stands tall to guide it past backward point where Kuldeep had half a chance to take a diving catch.
Still awaiting another replay of that SKY dismissal, not sure now if it was the slower cutter as SKY seemed to be getting beaten for pace.
Meanwhile, Nattu continues.
Santner joins Naman in the middle as Ngidi closes out that over with a few more slower deliveries, he's truly becoming the master of that.
It's also time for a timeout.
Will MI consider a batting sub here? Given they have enough bowling options with needing a sub? An interesting call awaits. They still do have Santner and Shardul and Bosch, so perhaps no need for that yet.
SKY GONE AND REVIEW LOST: Ngidi gets the big man, it's a slower one again and this breaks into SKY and keeps a bit low. Hits him on the thigh so SKY thinks it is worth a review. Has to take it really either way but it is three REDS on ball-tracking. Joy for Ngidi and DC.
Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Lungi Ngidi 51 (36 balls)
A 35-ball 51* for Suryakumar Yadav. Good fighting innings by the stand-in captain on what hasn't been easy going for the batters so far. Gets there with a couple of doubles against Ngidi.
There is the shift in gears. There had to be. SKY welcomes Kuldeep with a dance down the track and a loft down the ground into the sightscreen for a six. And then Naman Dhir goes over cover with an inside-out beaut for another six. The comms reckon that has to be the shot of the day so far, hard to disagree.
Kuldeep's over goes for 17! The final charge is on.
Hundred comes up for MI and it cannot be more contrasting to their first match, this has been a proper grind for them in Delhi. Nattu's first ball is put away for a powerful four down the ground by Naman first ball. Good shot but good comeback from Nattu as well, just 8 off that over.
MI surely have to step on the gas from here, pace or spin.
There hasn't been any pace on offer since the powerplay... but here comes Natarajan. Will SKY and Naman try to up the ante?
Axar was asked after last match whether he tends to underbowl himself at times as the captain. Well, no question of that today on a pitch that has been on the slower and drier side. A terrific four-over spell and he has conceded just 22.
SUPERB CATCH! That went a mile up in the sky as Rutherford tried to sweep Vipraj out of the Kotla. But the distance is not there and Mukesh Kumar does superbly at deep square leg to keep his feet inside the rope and take the skier. Great bowling from Vipraj too, to entice that top edge.
Sherfane Rutherford c Mukesh Kumar b Vipraj Nigam 5 (7 balls)
And there is a superb example of why Rutherford was sent into partner SKY. Kuldeep in the middle of a really good spell, SKY is having trouble picking him and off the last ball, Rutherford goes aerial -lovely inside out – over cover for a four.
Rohit's reaction to the dismissal said a tale. He couldn't quite believe he missed out on that one and the catch gets better with each replay.
Meanwhile, MI have sent in Sherfane Rutherford at No 5. With spinners operating in tandem, a left-right keeps both sides of the field in play. (And of course, no Hardik today either).
Well, Rohit Sharma's stay is shortlived after the timeout! This was there to be hit for sure, a bit short and wide from Axar and Rohit's eyes lit up. Naturally. He has timed it well too but Nitish Rana at cover times his jump to perfection and takes a good catch. Scratch that, that's a superb catch. It was superbly struck and Nitish made that look easy.
Rohit Sharma c Nitish Rana b Axar Patel 35 (26 balls)
REVIEW LOST: Did Rohit Sharma just play DC like a fiddle there? KL Rahul with a confident appeal – and when his appeal is confident you know it is serious – for a caught behind down the leg side. As DC are discussing whether to review this, the commentators reckon Rohit started walking and then stopped. Apparently that has goaded them into reviewing this and the DRS shows there is no edge. Rohit had a sly smile on his face too so maybe he did fool DC there.
Time for a timeout, the replays are going to be interesting to see as Ravi Shastri says.
Given the first ball of that over went for six, Axar does well to limit the damage to just 9 runs. Superb shot from SKY first ball, that trademark conventional sweep of his, beats the fielder stationed in the deep for that shot. Precise placement. But just three singles off the over after that.
ROHIT TEES OFF! That's a lovely shot. It was turning into a really tidy 7th over – as 7th overs usually tend to be – but Rohit reads a fuller one from Vipraj early and eases into this lofted drive over long. Minimum fuss, maximum result. First six of the match.
There is the flurry of slower ones from Ngidi. Three on the trot from Ngidi to Rohit, the first two - Rohit was ready for and played it out, the third one deceieves Rohit but he did enough to find the inside edge for four.
Actually, four straight slower deliveries and this has gotten a bit predictable. Rohit caresses this one through cover for a classy four.
End of the powerplay, that has belonged to DC.
Oh Vipraj gets away with a rank short ball first up because it was a bit too wide, otherwise Rohit was going to send that to the India Gate. As it turns out, a decent over despite one lovely sweep shot by SKY for four. Vipraj followed that up with a ripper of a leg spinner that beat SKY's outside edge.
Vipraj into the attack. Has Axar realised the ball is stopping and gripping a bit here? Two spinners in the first 5 overs.
Terrific first over from Axar Patel, as he concedes just three singles. MI can't afford too many risks here either, deep as their batting line up maybe. Good pressure from Dc.
The Tilak wicket, by the way, was a terrific knuckle ball from Mukesh.
SKY walks in at No 4 and the captain (well, stand-in captain) gets going with a flick for four.
Rohit and SKY have a serious rebuilding job to do here.
MUKESH KUMAR ON A ROLL! This is a superb change of pace, around 115kph and off the second ball, Tilak – who hasn't got a hang of the pitch yet, obviously – prods it back to the bowler. A really sharp return catch too, never easy for a pacer in his followthrough. What a start for DC!
Tilak Varma c & b Mukesh Kumar 0 (2 balls)
No marathon opening stand for MI today as Ryan Rickelton falls early. Mukesh has actually been superb so far in this match when he has stayed just outside off stump and it is a combination of that good line and length that pays off. After going for a hoick and missing it, Rickelton goes for it again and connects... but connects poorly and the leading edge goes to Axar at mid off.
Ryan Rickelton c Axar Patel b Mukesh Kumar 9 (11 balls)
Rohit Sharma dances down the track first ball, then plays a defensive shot that gets the outside edge that goes for four. Third ball of the over, Rohit flicks one over short fine leg elegantly for another four. There is some extra bounce between those two deliveries for Ngidi from a scrambled seam delivery, one to keep an eye on.
Another good over for MI with a couple of boundaries.
Ngidi to Rohit. This should be good. When will the slower ball come out?
Two fours, four dots in the first over. A mixed bag from Mukesh, the two deliveries were he got close to the stumps (actually on the pads) for Rickelton, he was put away for a couple of boundaries. But when he operated in the channel outside off, wasn't easy to put away.
Just a reminder. MI have Deepak Chahar slotted in to bat at No 10 today. That is some depth.
Mukesh Kumar has the new ball in hand. Rickelton on strike. This, a reminder, is a ground where boundaries come flying in.
Huddle done for Delhi as they walk out onto the pitch. Rohit Sharma and Ryal Rickelton make their way in too.
Seems like a solid turnout at the Kotla for a day game. A little bit farther away in Noida, we can tell you it is actually quite a pleasant afternoon in the National Capital Region for the first week of April.
Axar reasoned that they wanted to bowl first because it's their first home game and they wanted to get an idea of the pitch. But on an afternoon game on a dry-ish pitch that might get slower as the match goes on, should they be batting first?
Delhi Capitals didn't have the best record at home last year, winning only one match at the Kotla and that too after a Super Over. Can they make Delhi a fortress this time?
Deepak Chahar was drafted into the MI playing XI for Pandya and Corbin Bosch and Mitchell Santner came in for Trent Boult and Allah Ghazanfar. The New Zealander, who was unavailable for the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, linked up with the five-time champions before the second match on Saturday. Interesting that SKY said that it was tactical to leave Boult out... perhaps Bosch's batting tilted the call in his favour.
Delhi Capitals first XI: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Likely impact sub: Sameer Rizvi
Mumbai Indians first XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Likely impact sub: Mayank Markande
Mumbai Indians Statement
Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav, will be the captain today.
Hardik not feeling well, so he misses out. SKY says MI wanted to bat first anyway.
Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik, Bosch replaces Boult, and Santner in place of Ghazanfar.
Axar Patel wins the toss and it will be DC bowling first.
No changes for DC says Axar.
So as it turns out we have the Indian captain and Indian vice captain from the T20 World Cup winning team to lead out their sides today.
Big news from Delhi is that Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle for the toss. No Hardik Pandya for the Mumbai Indians.
Kuldeep also had a message for young spinners, asking them not to crumble under pressure exerted by six-hitting batsmen. He said the mindset was key for those trying to make a mark in the IPL. "Young spinners think that these are high-scoring matches and runs will be hit. Yes, you will be hit for runs because this is the T20 format. But you have to plan accordingly and be ready. It is not necessary that in four overs you will concede 40-45 runs. If there is a player who dominates, then it happens, or the wicket is very good for batting. You have to be ready for the challenge. Grounds can be small. But the attacking mindset is very important. You should be a fighter, you should be able to deal with the situation even if you are put under pressure," Kuldeep said.
Before IPL 2026, Kuldeep didn't have much game time. He played just one game, against Pakistan in Colombo on a slow surface, during the entire T20 World Cup. In the interim, he got married. Yet, he didn't show signs of rustiness in the Delhi Capitals' first game. In four overs. His figures read 2/31, that also included the wicket of Mukul Choudhary, who had whacked him for two consecutive fours.
The game in Lucknow was a low-scoring one, but given the nature of the IPL, bowlers will be put under pressure on flat wickets and relatively smaller grounds. Kuldeep, however, believes bowlers must stick to their strengths.
"If you are an attacking spinner, it is important to stick to that. You are known for that. If you get wickets for team, then there is nothing better. Your mindset should be attacking. It is important for spinners to stick to their strengths. When a batsman puts you under pressure, you should not deviate from your strength and look for a safer option to overcome the situation. I believe you should keep the focus on your strength. At the same time, you should also understand what is a batsman's strength. You should be able to read the batsman and be one step ahead," Kuldeep said on the eve of the match against the Mumbai Indians.
KL Rahul has scored 976 runs against the Mumbai Indians, the most for him against any team in IPL. He has a great average of 69.71 and has scored 3 centuries versus them.
(VIA DC)
Akhtar wishes for Rizvi to continue batting at No.4, a spot that gives him the opportunity to control the flow of an innings. He references Sourav Ganguly saying it was crucial that a young Dhoni (148 in Vizag at No,3) got chances to bat higher up the order. "Sourav Ganguly said if you want to see the true potential of a player play him up the order. At CSK, he was playing at No.6 and No.7. In such a situation, it is more about luck than the class of a batsman," Akhtar said.
Pleased about seeing his nephew play with the same freedom he hit the 'char rupay wala anda ball' many years ago, Akhtar says watch out for his favourite shot. "Stepping down the track and hitting a spinner for a straight six." Like he did to Rashid Khan on IPL debut. In his third year of IPL, sustained excellence from Rizvi and not flash-in-the-pan knocks will seal his spot.
Tankeeb Akhtar, the coach at the Cantt Cricket Academy in Gandhibagh, Meerut, recalls the 'char rupay wala anda ball' ('egg-ball' costing Rs 4). The plastic ball, used for casual cricket, was hit with sweet timing by a six-year-old Sameer Rizvi.
Akhtar, Rizvi's maternal uncle, dreamt of becoming an allrounder but by the time he moved from Baragaon village to Meerut town, he was past his prime. In Rizvi, the youngest of four children, he spotted potential.
"I was impressed with his fielding. For a six-year-old, he had good ball sense. He was confident of hitting the ball too. Not the leather ball because he was a small kid but the 'anda ball'," Akhtar told The Indian Express on Thursday. Akhtar was taking a gamble by introducing cricket to the kid because Rizvi's father Haseen, a property-broker, feared he would end up like his mamu.
Rizvi's IPL career has seen ups and downs. Wednesday in Lucknow was a high point.
“It was a conscious effort after last season that we give it our all, and win this one. We are relatively slow starters, but that is not by choice. No matter what happens… We tried to get a change in narrative, had a couple of more practice games and the energies were pointed in the right direction. We just had a quick chat before going out to chase…saying it was a very good pitch and the bowlers did well to restrict the opposition. Let us continue with the right process and I do not see us not winning the game. “KKR’s strength was using their spinners and there was not much for them in the Wankhede pitch. Yes, they do have world class spinners but we had the capability of putting them under pressure early on. Rohit-Rickelton did that and the momentum continued, we never took a step back from there onwards.”
“Fresh start to the season, not sure on what would happen and the boys coming back together after a long interval, so chasing was the most sensible thing to do in the middle and see how they gel well. Though we were chasing down 220, the pitch was a very good one and the bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to that kind of a total.”
“MI is home away from home. I am very comfortable with the known faces around in the camp. Words cannot really describe what this team means to me. MI and my connection are a match made in heaven and this team has a very special place in my heart and long may that continue."
(via MI)
Vaibhav unleashed
Second season syndrome? At least not yet. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked up where he left off at the U19 World Cup final, with a blistering start for RR – how good was that lofted cut over point for six? The RR batting order looks explosive even without Sanju Samson, and perhaps more clearly defined roles. The bowling unit looks strengthened by the additions by Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi too.
MI break streak
It was perhaps more an anomaly than anything that Mumbai hadn't won their opening game since 2012. But there is a good reason why that streak ended in 2026, because they appear to have the best squad on paper this edition. With key overseas assets Mitch Santner and Will Jacks not even available yet, MI put out a mighty ensemble and Rohit Sharma's imperious start with the bat is just the shot in the arm they needed too.
DC's Early impact
Despite a serious wobble at the top of the order, which wouldn't worry DC's management, there were plenty of good signs for Axar Patel's side. The bowling unit looked well-rounded, with Lungi Ngidi's slower deliveries leading the show once more and T Natarajan showing glimpses of his best, aided well by Kuldeep Yadav. Then Sameer Rizvi stepped up with his best IPL knock, backing the choice to use him as Impact Sub.
“He’s freed himself up. He’s calmer, and there’s less pressure on him without leadership responsibilities. This happens - your muscle memory takes over, and you just play naturally. We’ve encouraged him to play with that freedom,” Jayawardene said in the post-match presentation.
“From day one of the camp, he was very focused and fresh. He had some really good practice games and simulations. I was happy with how he was hitting the ball, and I thought he batted brilliantly. The way the two of them handled the bowling attack was excellent. It was a great partnership.”
Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/2; Batting 2nd: 1/2
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 2/5; Batting 1st: 2/3; Batting 2nd: 0/2
Tosses won at home: 2/5;
Matches Won after Toss win at home: 0/2
The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Kotla) is expected to heavily assist the batters. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, this has been one of those grounds where scoring rates have been among the highest. During the T20 World Cup 2026, the venue produced high-scoring affairs, and it is likely to remain the same in the IPL. As it is a day game, dew is not going to play a part, so the toss won't be a factor. However, the surface has been under cover after it rained in New Delhi on the eve of the game. Thus, bowling first could still be the ideal choice.
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (capt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Welcome to the first double-header day of the season and we have two sides who have struck early form going up against one another on a slightly muggy day in Delhi today. It will likely be another high-scoring flatbed on offer and with two quality batting sides on paper, watch out for some afternoon fireworks in the capital.
Kuldeep Yadav backs attacking mindset ahead of DC’s MI clash in IPL 2026: ‘You will be hit for runs in T20s’
In their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants, Kuldeep Yadav demonstrated his trademark resilience and tactical bravery during a high-stakes over against Mitchell Marsh. Despite being hit for a massive six on a wide delivery off the first ball of the 10th over, the Delhi Capitals spinner maintained his aggressive approach, showcasing his commitment to his wicket-taking methods even when under pressure from a power hitter. (Read more from Nihal Koshie)
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