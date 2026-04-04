DC vs MI, IPL 2026 Highlights: Rizvi’s stunning 51-ball 90 powers Delhi Capitals to impressive win

Apr 4, 2026 02:45 PM IST

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Kuldeep Yadav

Before IPL 2026, Kuldeep didn't have much game time. He played just one game, against Pakistan in Colombo on a slow surface, during the entire T20 World Cup. In the interim, he got married. Yet, he didn't show signs of rustiness in the Delhi Capitals' first game. In four overs. His figures read 2/31, that also included the wicket of Mukul Choudhary, who had whacked him for two consecutive fours.



The game in Lucknow was a low-scoring one, but given the nature of the IPL, bowlers will be put under pressure on flat wickets and relatively smaller grounds. Kuldeep, however, believes bowlers must stick to their strengths.



"If you are an attacking spinner, it is important to stick to that. You are known for that. If you get wickets for team, then there is nothing better. Your mindset should be attacking. It is important for spinners to stick to their strengths. When a batsman puts you under pressure, you should not deviate from your strength and look for a safer option to overcome the situation. I believe you should keep the focus on your strength. At the same time, you should also understand what is a batsman's strength. You should be able to read the batsman and be one step ahead," Kuldeep said on the eve of the match against the Mumbai Indians.