DC vs MI WPL 2023 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Women win toss, Playing 11 named

WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: The Delhi Capitals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai after both the teams are coming into the clash with two wins in two games.
The DC have continued their brilliant run in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz in their last game on Tuesday. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are also confident after their successful chase in the opener, their bowlers took team to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game.
It will be interesting to see Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the opposite sides after the Women’s T20 World Cup epic final in March 2020.
Scroll down for DC vs MI WPL 2023 Live Score Updates:
It has been a fantastic last few weeks. I was actually training when my phone blew up and I got congratulatory messages. It (five-for on WPL debut) was really exciting, to get a game and I am just absolutely loving every moment. Just to pick all the players' brain has been very exciting for me. (On the WPL) It is my first time in India and the crowds have been amazing. Hopefully the competition goes on long. - Tara Norris (first ever to take a fifer in WPL)
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
We don't really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We've done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She's a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone. The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started. - Harmanpreet Kaur
Delhi Capitals have opted to bat against Mumbai Indians.
We will bat first. I think it'll play similarly for the whole day - one change for us, Minu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It's been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard. - Meg Lanning
Being the top run-scorer in the tournament so far, DC skipper Meg Lannning will want to carry forward her momentum in the seventh match of the league. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, will bank on her world-class all-rounders as the two teams battle it out in about 40 minutes from now.
Highest total recorded 187/1 (20 Ov) by AUSW vs INDW
Highest score chased 173/1 (18.1 Ov) by AUSW vs INDW
More from Sports
MI's Hayley Matthews hsa scored 124 runs so far and will be one to watch out. Saika Ishaque has the most number of wickets and is the Purple Cap holder
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.
Nice start to the tournament. Our batting has been great. I've thoroughly enjoyed batting here in India. So far so good. It's not surprising (200+ scores). Great advert for the game. - Meg Lanning
I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score. We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they're enjoying themselves. - Harmanpreet Kaur after win against RCB
So far, both teams have won all of their matches. Today, when they take on each other, both of them will want to continue their winning streak at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai, however, will start as favourites as they boast good all-rounders in their line-up.
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rain during DC vs MI WPL 2023 game at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. Temperatures will hover around 29 and 32 degrees Celsius and it will slightly humid in the evening.
Delhi Capitals Women battle vs Mumbai Indians Women in the 7th Match - of the Womens Premier League 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both teams are still undefeated in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and the winner of this match will strengthen their position at the top of the points table.