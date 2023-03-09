scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
DC vs MI WPL 2023 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Women win toss, Playing 11 named

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates WPL 2023: It will be interesting to see Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the opposite sides after the Women's T20 World Cup epic final in March 2020.

By: Sports Desk
March 9, 2023 19:23 IST
WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: The Delhi Capitals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai after both the teams are coming into the clash with two wins in two games.

The DC have continued their brilliant run in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz in their last game on Tuesday. While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians are also confident after their successful chase in the opener, their bowlers took team to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second game.

It will be interesting to see Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the opposite sides after the Women’s T20 World Cup epic final in March 2020.

Scroll down for DC vs MI WPL 2023 Live Score Updates:

Live Blog

19:23 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Tara Norris on her five-for

It has been a fantastic last few weeks. I was actually training when my phone blew up and I got congratulatory messages. It (five-for on WPL debut) was really exciting, to get a game and I am just absolutely loving every moment. Just to pick all the players' brain has been very exciting for me. (On the WPL) It is my first time in India and the crowds have been amazing. Hopefully the competition goes on long. - Tara Norris (first ever to take a fifer in WPL)

19:19 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: MI Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

19:16 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: DC Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

 
19:11 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: What would've Kaur chosen, batting first or bowling first?

We don't really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We've done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She's a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone. The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started. - Harmanpreet Kaur

19:06 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Toss time

Delhi Capitals have opted to bat against Mumbai Indians.

19:06 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Minu Mani replaces Arundhati Reddy

We will bat first. I think it'll play similarly for the whole day - one change for us, Minu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It's been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard. - Meg Lanning

18:57 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Skipper vs Skipper

Being the top run-scorer in the tournament so far, DC skipper Meg Lannning will want to carry forward her momentum in the seventh match of the league. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, will bank on her world-class all-rounders as the two teams battle it out in about 40 minutes from now.

18:54 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Whats'up at the venue

Highest total recorded 187/1 (20 Ov) by AUSW vs INDW
Highest score chased 173/1 (18.1 Ov) by AUSW vs INDW

18:54 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Players to watch out for 

MI's Hayley Matthews hsa scored 124 runs so far and will be one to watch out. Saika Ishaque has the most number of wickets and is the Purple Cap holder

18:54 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: MI probable playing XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

18:53 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: DC probable playing XI

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

18:51 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: From the DC skipper

Nice start to the tournament. Our batting has been great. I've thoroughly enjoyed batting here in India. So far so good. It's not surprising (200+ scores). Great advert for the game. - Meg Lanning

18:47 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Captain's corner

I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score. We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they're enjoying themselves. - Harmanpreet Kaur after win against RCB

18:44 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023: So far, so good

So far, both teams have won all of their matches. Today, when they take on each other, both of them will want to continue their winning streak at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai, however, will start as favourites as they boast good all-rounders in their line-up.

18:42 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Weather Report

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rain during DC vs MI WPL 2023 game at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. Temperatures will hover around 29 and 32 degrees Celsius and it will slightly humid in the evening. 

18:41 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Hello and Welcome

Delhi Capitals Women battle vs Mumbai Indians Women in the 7th Match - of the Womens Premier League 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both teams are still undefeated in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and the winner of this match will strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Today Match

With the presence of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning in the top order, Delhi have a strong batting core to begin with. Marizanne Kapp further strengthens it and Delhi’s other key strength. The all rounders tally. Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen and furthermore the likes of Alice Capsey and Radha Yadav provide a solid bunch of all-round options to the Capitals, with both spin and pace bowling quotas getting fulfilled. [Read More]

Mumbai Indians are one of the strongest teams of this year’s WPL. They have an array of all-rounders in the side with the likes of New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and West Indies player Hayley Matthews, who have been carrying the burden of their respective national sides for a long time. In addition to that, they have England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, who can chip in with the ball as well if needed. [Read More]

