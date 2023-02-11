Delhi Capitals rope in Jonathan Batty as head coach for WPL

Former English first-class cricketer Jonathan Batty was on Saturday named as Delhi Capitals’ head coach for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The 48-year-old will be assisted by former cricketers Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley.

A former Surrey and Gloucestershire keeper-batter, Batty had coached the Oval Invincibles women’s team to The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022.

He also coached the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Surrey women’s side.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Delhi Capitals as head coach for the inaugural WPL,” Batty said in a statement issued by the franchise.

“It’s an incredible time to be involved in women’s cricket and the WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women’s professional sport globally.” Kala, who has represented India in seven Tests and 78 ODIs, has also been the chief of the national selection panel.

It was during her tenure as chief selector that India reached the final of the ICC World Cup in 2017, a milestone moment for the women’s game in the country.

“I am confident WPL will be a game changer for women’s cricket,” Kala said.

Keightley, who played nine Tests and 82 ODIs for Australia, coached the England women’s side to the 2022 ICC World Cup final.

She has also served as head coach of the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

“WPL is a game changer for women’s sports around the world, and we have the opportunity to showcase cricket to a new audience.” Biju George, who had a successful tenure with the Indian women’s team, has been named as the side’s fielding coach.

George works in the same capacity with the Delhi Capitals men’s side as well. The inaugural edition of WPL will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.