‘Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala’: Delhi Capitals’ farewell message to Kevin Pietersen

After Kevin Pietersen announced that he won’t be continuing as mentor for the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, the franchise posted a farewell note for the former England international.

“Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala. Thank you for all the love & roars, KP,” DC posted on X with a video of Pietersen’s time with the franchise.

On Saturday, Pietersen, who was appointed as the mentor of the DC last year, posted that he won’t be able to continue with the franchise for IPL 2026.

Once a Dilliwala, always a Dilliwala. Thank you for all the love & roars, KP 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/ItiuXWD19Y — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 15, 2026

“I can’t be the mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I can’t commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! Though I’ll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world’s best league and I can’t wait to see you all soon!,” Pietersen said on X in a post written in Hindi.

🚨 समाचार 🚨 मैं आईपीएल के इस सीजन में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए मेंटर नहीं बन सकता। मैं उस समय के लिए प्रतिबद्ध नहीं हो सकता, जो काम की आवश्यकता है। सभी खिलाड़ियों को इस सीजन के लिए शुभकामनाएं! ❤️ हालांकि मैं आपको कॉम बॉक्स में वापस देखूंगा! आईपीएल दुनिया की सबसे अच्छी लीग है… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 14, 2026

Last year, Pietersen was named the DC mentor, featuring in a coaching assignment for the first time in the IPL since last featuring as a player in the league in 2016. Pietersen played for three IPL teams across five seasons from 2009, including Delhi (then Daredevils). He also led in 17 matches in the IPL. After leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru briefly in IPL 2009, Pietersen captained Daredevils in 2014 when they finished at the bottom of the league table with only two wins.

Delhi Capitals had a decent campaign in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, finishing fifth on the points table and narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Their chances took a hit after losing both league matches against Mumbai Indians, one in a one-sided contest and the other in a last-over thriller – which ultimately proved costly in the playoff race. However, Delhi will be hoping to take the next step in the upcoming campaign.