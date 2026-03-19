Pujara cautions Delhi Capitals skipper ahead of IPL 2026: ‘He should not be extra casual’

Axar Patel has been successful in leading his team by being a calm influence, but Cheteshwar Pujara thinks he needs to avoid being too casual while captaining for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026.

Leading the Capitals, the left-arm all-rounder showed promise in his first season as captain. The side won their first 4 matches, showing strong control early in the tournament. However, a dip followed as they went on a 5-match losing streak, eventually finishing fifth and missing out on the playoffs.

“Axar Patel is quite calm, he does not take too much pressure. His personality is really good, especially for the IPL where there is a lot of pressure. He backs his players, but he should be careful of not being over-relaxed. He should not be extra casual, and let momentum slip and go away from you. DC had momentum last year, but they let go of that. He has to be careful of that this season,” Pujara said on Star Sports.