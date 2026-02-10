Delhi to have all-new mega cricket stadium: Okhla, Dwarka, Narela and Rohini in race

A new cricket stadium in Delhi with a spectator capacity of 60,000 to 70,000 is in the works and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is confident of getting land before the end of this year.

A cricket academy, a separate training ground and multiple nets are part of the plan for the international stadium with the DDCA engaged in discussions with the Delhi government as well as the Centre.

“The DDCA wants to build a new modern stadium within Delhi which will have world-class facilities and enhance fans’ experience. We hope to get land clearance by the end of this year. We have identified parcels of land in Delhi, including in Okhla, Dwarka, Rohini and Narela. But we want a location which has good metro and road connectivity and is also close to hotels and hospitals,” DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told The Indian Express.