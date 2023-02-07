scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
‘Delete this right now’: Dinesh Karthik’s reaction on his knock against NZ in 2019 World Cup semi final

Answering another fan’s question, the 37-year-old batter picked Kuldeep Yadav as a good bowling option for the Australia vs India Test series.

Dinesh Karthik interacts with fans on Twitter. (Screengrab)

Cricketer turned commentator Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday held an AskDK session on his Twitter where he interacted with his fans as they asked him hilarious questions.

Karthik, who will be commentating during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy answered questions about the upcoming Test series, his life and more.

Amidst these, a fan reminded the wicketkeeper-batter of his poor knock against New Zealand during the World Cup semi final which India lost. In the match, the veteran batter departed after scoring just 6 runs off 25 balls.

Sharing the scorecard of Karthik’s innings, a fan asked, “any word on your goated innings in the semi final?” To which he replied: “Delete this right now” with a facepalming emoji.

“Definitely a good option in the future, but for the moment I’m excited for @imkuldeep18 . He is bowling brilliantly,” he wrote.

When asked which cricketer from the past he wished to share the dressing room with, Karthik named legendary Windies strokemaker Vivian Richards.

Meanwhile, Karthik also told fans that he will soon be sharing his playing-XI for the series on his Instagram account before the game starts on Friday in Nagpur.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:33 IST
