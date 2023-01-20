scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi in command

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Updates: Delhi are in commanding position to defeat Mumbai.

Written by Pratyush Raj
January 20, 2023 08:04 IST
Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi are in prime position to defeat powerhouse Mumbai in their Group B match on Thursday. At stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, Delhi had reduced Mumbai to 168/9 in the second innings, with young right-arm quick Divij Mehra — playing only his second first-class game — taking a five-wicket haul to leave the visitors, led by Ajinkya Rahane, in tatters.

Elsewhere, pacer Akash Deep continued to shine with the ball, picking up three scalps in the second innings to add to his five-wicket haul in the first essay as Bengal eye an innings victory over Haryana in a Ranji Trophy Group A match on Thursday.

Follow All Live Updates from Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4:

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy: Mehra exposes frailties of Sarfaraz and Prithvi, grabs maiden five-for

Test aspirants Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan would not want to watch their dismissals against Divij Mehra’s military medium pace again. In both innings, Mehra nailed Shaw with the nip-backer, a familiar nemesis for the Mumbai batsman. So did his colleague Sarfaraz, whose off-stump cartwheeled in the impact of another Mehra’s incoming ball for a rare first-ball duck. The two pillars of Mumbai batting back in the hut, the record champions reeled to 168 for 9 at stumps, their lead a paltry 92, after Delhi, resuming from their overnight score of 315 for 7, added 54 runs to end their first innings on 369.

Shaw, who came to this match after scoring a triple century against Assam, lasted just 19 balls for 16, as he could not bring

the bat down in time to be trapped in front. The incoming ball had undid him in the past, by Trent Boult and Tim Southee in Wellington) and Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in Adelaide. What is bewildering as he plots his Test comeback is that Mehra’s ball clocked just 121 kph, probably the quickest he bowled the entire day. (READ MORE)

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 08:04 IST
