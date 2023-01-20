Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi in command

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi are in prime position to defeat powerhouse Mumbai in their Group B match on Thursday. At stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, Delhi had reduced Mumbai to 168/9 in the second innings, with young right-arm quick Divij Mehra — playing only his second first-class game — taking a five-wicket haul to leave the visitors, led by Ajinkya Rahane, in tatters.
Elsewhere, pacer Akash Deep continued to shine with the ball, picking up three scalps in the second innings to add to his five-wicket haul in the first essay as Bengal eye an innings victory over Haryana in a Ranji Trophy Group A match on Thursday.
Follow All Live Updates from Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 4: