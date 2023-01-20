Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi in command

Ranji Trophy: Mehra exposes frailties of Sarfaraz and Prithvi, grabs maiden five-for

Test aspirants Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan would not want to watch their dismissals against Divij Mehra’s military medium pace again. In both innings, Mehra nailed Shaw with the nip-backer, a familiar nemesis for the Mumbai batsman. So did his colleague Sarfaraz, whose off-stump cartwheeled in the impact of another Mehra’s incoming ball for a rare first-ball duck. The two pillars of Mumbai batting back in the hut, the record champions reeled to 168 for 9 at stumps, their lead a paltry 92, after Delhi, resuming from their overnight score of 315 for 7, added 54 runs to end their first innings on 369.

Shaw, who came to this match after scoring a triple century against Assam, lasted just 19 balls for 16, as he could not bring

the bat down in time to be trapped in front. The incoming ball had undid him in the past, by Trent Boult and Tim Southee in Wellington) and Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in Adelaide. What is bewildering as he plots his Test comeback is that Mehra's ball clocked just 121 kph, probably the quickest he bowled the entire day.