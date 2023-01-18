scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Live now

Ranji Trophy Day 2 live scores and updates: Delhi look to take lead over Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Day 2 live scores and updates: Tamil Nadu and Punjab will be looking to continue their domination with the bat on Day 2.

Written by Rahul Pandey
January 18, 2023 07:51 IST
Ranji Trophy LiveRanji Trophy Round-6 Day-2 live scores and updates:

Ranji Trophy Day 2 live scores and updates: Delhi looking to take lead over Mumbai after dominating day one with the ball by bowling out Delhi for 293 on Day 1. The visitors got off to a quickfire start courtesy of Prithvi Shaw before losing the plot and four wickets in the first session. Sarfaraz Khan paved way for a Mumbai comeback with a century against the run of play. His 144-run stand was vital to Mumbai posting 293 in the first innings. Pranshu Vijayran picked four wickets for the hosts and was the pick of the bowlers on day one.

Elsewhere in Chennai Assam will be looking to break the 150-run partnership between Vijay Shankar 53*(91) and Pradosh Paul 99*(127), amidst the captaincy chaos Tamil Nadu has started their game strongly. By the end of the day, one Tamil Nadu ended up with 386-4 on the board. N Jagadeesan was the top scorer with 125 runs. Sidharth Samrah was the pick of the bowlers for Assam with a couple of wickets and Mukhtar Hussain and Sunil Lachit chipped in with a wicket each.

In the game between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh Punjab ended up with 302-5 at the stumps. Anmolpreet Singh with 124 was the top scorer of the innings. Nehal Wadhera 123*(243) and Anmol Malhotra 4*(5) were at the crease at the end of the day’s play. Avesh Khan and Gaurav Yadav chipped in with two wickets each and Puneet Datey picked the wicket of opener Abhishek Sharma. Madhya Pradesh will be looking to bowl out Punjab and get into bat before the surface start to grip.

Follow Ranji Trophy Round 6, Day 2 live scores and updates here

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Round 6 live score and update: Delhi hosts Mumbai, Punjab face Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu go up against Assam

Sarfaraz Khan after scoring 100. (PTI)

‘Whenever I am batting, the mood in the dressing room is relaxed’

The past few days have been tough to walk through for Sarfaraz Khan. Only hours ago had the 25-year-old conceded to The Indian Express that ‘he wasn’t able to sleep’ after he was not picked in India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia. But with the support and trust of his Mumbai teammates, he dispelled the disappointment to construct a Ranji Trophy century against Delhi.

“Everyone supports me. The team trusts me so much and I don’t want to break that,” he said at the end of day one’s play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. “Jab tak mai wicket pe rehta hu, team ka mahol thanda hi rehta hai. Mujhe accha lagta hai ki mai waha enjoy karu aur ye log yaha enjoy karein. ( Whenever I am batting, the mood in the dressing room is relaxed. I feel good that I am enjoying myself in the middle and they are in the dressing room).

Enjoy is just what the Mumbai dugout did as Sarfaraz thigh-fived after picking a single to reach triple figures against Delhi, eventually 125 runs off 155 deliveries. ‘What a shot’ shoutouts had followed throughout his innings, at times even when he nudged the ball for doubles. Just as he reached his century, standing ovations and a hat-tip followed.

Mumbai coach Amol Mazumdar couldn’t resist saluting him. The latter provides some context. “Amol sir keeps telling me, ‘Your job is to score runs. You are the one who, if our wickets fall early, can take the game to the opposition,” Sarfaraz said. [Read More]

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 07:51 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close