Ranji Trophy Day 2 live scores and updates: Delhi look to take lead over Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Day 2 live scores and updates: Delhi looking to take lead over Mumbai after dominating day one with the ball by bowling out Delhi for 293 on Day 1. The visitors got off to a quickfire start courtesy of Prithvi Shaw before losing the plot and four wickets in the first session. Sarfaraz Khan paved way for a Mumbai comeback with a century against the run of play. His 144-run stand was vital to Mumbai posting 293 in the first innings. Pranshu Vijayran picked four wickets for the hosts and was the pick of the bowlers on day one.
Elsewhere in Chennai Assam will be looking to break the 150-run partnership between Vijay Shankar 53*(91) and Pradosh Paul 99*(127), amidst the captaincy chaos Tamil Nadu has started their game strongly. By the end of the day, one Tamil Nadu ended up with 386-4 on the board. N Jagadeesan was the top scorer with 125 runs. Sidharth Samrah was the pick of the bowlers for Assam with a couple of wickets and Mukhtar Hussain and Sunil Lachit chipped in with a wicket each.
In the game between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh Punjab ended up with 302-5 at the stumps. Anmolpreet Singh with 124 was the top scorer of the innings. Nehal Wadhera 123*(243) and Anmol Malhotra 4*(5) were at the crease at the end of the day’s play. Avesh Khan and Gaurav Yadav chipped in with two wickets each and Puneet Datey picked the wicket of opener Abhishek Sharma. Madhya Pradesh will be looking to bowl out Punjab and get into bat before the surface start to grip.