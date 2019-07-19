Dejected and heartbroken: Zimbabwe players raise voice against ICC ban

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to ban Zimbabwe from international cricket on Thursday has left their cricket stars heartbroken. ICC has cited ‘government interference’ as the reason behind the move.Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza and former captain Brendan Taylor were chief amongst many who voice in support of Zimbabwe’s status as a Test-playing nation. Sikander has played 12 Tests, 97 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country, while Taylor has appeared in 28 Tests, 193 ODIS and 34 T20Is in his 15-year-long career.

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

Raza took to Twitter to point out how ICC’s ‘one decision’ would have far-reaching effects on a number of families and careers whilst adding that going by the decision he could have already played his last international match.

@ICC It’s heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that. 💔 — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) July 18, 2019

“How one decision has made a team, strangers. How one decision has made so many people unemployed. How one decision affects so many families. How one decision has ended so many careers. Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC”: Raza wrote on Twitter.

While dejected and heartbroken by the ICC decision, another Zimbabwe player Solomon Mire announced his retirement. In a Facebook post, he wrote, ” It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else. I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe cricket in all formats with immediate effect.” Solomon Mire has played 2 Tests, 47 ODIS and 9 T20Is for Zimbabwe.

All is not well for Zimbabwe cricket for quite some time now as the national team is currently in Ireland, playing a three-match ODI series followed by a three-game T20I series. Last month, their entire cricket board was suspended by the Zimbabwean government’s sports and recreation commission. Rather, an interim committee, contravening ICC rules prohibiting political interference in its members, was appointed.