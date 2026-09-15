‘Definitely feel bad for yourself’: Kuldeep Yadav on India Test snubs

File image of Kuldeep Yadav during the Test cricket series between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in 2025. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Kuldeep Yadav is no stranger to India snubs. The left-arm wrist spinner has often been at the centre of conversation after being left out of the playing XI, be it in Tests or T20Is.

He was omitted from India’s Test side against Sri Lanka after an indifferent start to the series in Galle last month. The 31-year-old was also left out of India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games later this month.

Nevertheless, he has chosen to return to England and tasted fresh First-Class success. Kuldeep recorded his maiden First-Class 10-wicket match haul at Headingley recently, producing career-best innings figures of 6 for 50 in Yorkshire’s innings win over Essex.