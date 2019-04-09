Defending champions Australia unveil their World Cup 2019 kit

The World Cup kit of defending champions Australia was unveiled Tuesday by sportswear manufacturer ASICS. The company shared a picture of Australian middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell donning the jersey on their Instagram account with the caption: “Introducing the new shirt to take on the worlds best! The countdown is on for the World Cup!”

Advertising

The jersey is predominantly yellow, with lime green collar, shoulders and sides on the shirt. The trousers also have a similar pattern with thin green stripes running down the sides.

Australia have unveiled their #CWC19 kit! ???? What do you think? (?? ASICS) pic.twitter.com/WC22l48K04 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 9 April 2019

The kit is similar to what the Australian players wore during this year’s Gillette ODI Series against India.

Australia will start their campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 in the World Cup. For the first time after the 1992 World Cup, the tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals.

With five World Cups already in their kitty, Australia are the most successful team in the mega-event. Under the leadership of Michael Clarke, the team secured a thumping seven-wicket win over co-host New Zealand to clinch the 2015 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertising

After being rocked by a ball tampering controversy, the team has been hitting all the right notes and will enter the tournament on the back of away series victories against India and Pakistan. After losing the first two ODIs, the Aaron Finch-led Australian side completed a sensational turnaround to eventually clinch the series 3-2 against India.

The team then travelled to UAE to play a five-match ODI series against Pakistan, which they won 5-0.

Australia’s World Cup fixtures:

June 1: Afghanistan v Australia, Bristol (D/N)

June 6: Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge

June 9: India v Australia, The Oval

June 12: Australia v Pakistan, Taunton

June 15: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Oval

June 20: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge

June 25: England v Australia, Lord’s

June 29: New Zealand v Australia, Lord’s (D/N)

July 6: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford (D/N)