Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21: Deepti Sharma hits 113 in semi-final

India player Deepti Sharma, who missed out on a ton in the previous game, scored a sublime century on Thursday for Bengal against Railways in Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21 at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot.

Opening the batting for her side in the all-important semi-finals, Deepti began cautiously and then upped the ante as her innings progressed. She reached the three-figure mark in the 46th over with a boundary over the mid-wicket region.

She was finally dismissed for 113 (off 148 balls) by Ekta Bisht. Her innings was laced with 15 boundaries as Bengal ended with 250 on the board after 50 overs.

However, her innings wasn’t enough as Railways cruised to victory in 44 overs. Skipper Mithali Raj hit the winning runs while Punam Raut top-scored for her side with 69.