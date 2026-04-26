Deepti Sharma gets cracking in T20Is with fifer: ‘Focus on off-spin more than faster one’

Deepti Sharma of India celebrates the wicket of Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa during the 4th T20I match between South Africa W and India W at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 25, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The Player of the Match in the 50-over World Cup final is finally finding her groove in T20s as Deepti Sharma gave India their first win in the fice match series against South Africa. India’s 14 run win after defending a score of 185 finally arrived after three losses, as the off spinner worked her magic claiming 5-19 to restrict Saffers to 171 for 9.

Deepti had earlier combined with Richa Ghosh for a 65-run partnership as the other totem of India’s success Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with 43, sharing a 55 run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Deepti later told BCCI website that she was eventually rediscovering her form focusing on classical flighty offspin rather than faster ones. “First I kept belief in myself. And then there is line and length. Which line I have to bowl. And basically today more of my focus was on my offspin ball than the little faster one. That gave me confidence to bowl better and better,” she said.