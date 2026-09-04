Deepti on India’s dominance vs Pakistan in women’s cricket: ‘Just stayed one step ahead’

India face Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup on Saturday in Dubai. Both sides come into the match on the back of some big wins – India beat Thailand by 94 runs and Hong Kong by 137 runs while Pakistan beat Thailand by 35 runs, but India are the outright favourites going into the match.

Unlike what is the case in the men’s game, in which Pakistan used to be dominant against India in the past, the former never had that kind of sustained success against their arch-rivals in women’s cricket. Moreover, India are already through to the semifinals. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said that the only advantage they have had in matches against Pakistan is that they tended to be one step ahead of their opponents on the day.