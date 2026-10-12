Deepesh Devendran, 18, takes three in eight balls as Rajasthan lose their last six for 60

On Sunday, Deepesh Devendran paid for his lack of control. On Monday, the 18-year-old showed what he can do on a flat pitch when he gets it right.

After straying in line and length for 18-plus overs, he turned to the bouncer. His bouncers were not well directed, and he kept leaking runs.

The Ranji debutant kept at it anyway.

Then he corrected his radar. His pace accounted for the well-set Mahipal Lomror. Ajay Singh Kukna and Manav Suthar followed. Rajasthan, who had looked like scoring in excess of 450, were suddenly vulnerable to a first-innings deficit. They were all out for 363.

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At stumps, Tamil Nadu (TN) were 167 for four, 196 runs adrift with six wickets in hand. Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Narayan Jagadeesan had made fifties before part-timer Rohan Rajbhar dismissed Baba Indrajith in the last over of the day.

Deepesh said his poor finish on Day 1 did not discourage him. “I bowled the last 4-5 overs very badly (on Day 1). Even then, the coaches backed me, saying you bowl giving your full effort, don’t feel bad about leaking runs. Captain Sai Kishore also helped a lot, saying the runs conceded were not a problem at all.

“So I gave full effort to see what happens. One (wicket) came, and then two more were gained in that same effort,” Deepesh said.

***

Mahipal had been pulling Deepesh well, but the same shot became his undoing. He hit a boundary off a short ball, but could not keep his pull off the next delivery down. Substitute Ajith Ram took a running catch at deep backward square leg.

It was the teenager’s maiden first-class wicket.

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He soon had another as Kukna miscued a hook to Nidhish Rajagopal at deep fine leg. Deepesh then produced a ball outside off stump that took Manav Suthar’s outside edge. It was his third wicket in eight balls.

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Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore sent back tail-enders Chetan Sharma and Hemant Kumar, respectively, to wrap up the innings. Rajasthan were 303 for four in the 91st over, and 363 all out by lunch.

“It wasn’t like everyone could leave the bouncer easily, everyone went for the shots. So we thought it would be very useful for the areas (in which) they were hitting and we used the bouncer a lot,” Deepesh said about his short-ball ploy. On Mahipal’s dismissal he said: “I knew when he hits a couple of fours, he won’t leave it anymore. We figured that’s when we have a chance to take a wicket, so I bowled another one and he hit it exactly like that.”

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Deepesh added that toiling long and hard with scant rewards on batting-friendly pitches was not new to him. “In first division matches, this is what we do regularly. I’m used to it. If we bowl ten overs, getting a single wicket or two maidens is a big thing on that wicket. Since first division mostly involves spin-friendly or flat tracks, playing there has been very helpful.”

He said pace and control are equally important and he can’t sacrifice one for the other. “We cannot just keep the speed and keep bowling short. I focus on both. It doesn’t mean I should reduce my speed and bowl slowly on line and length. I must give full effort and bowl on that line and length.”

Sai Sudharsan survived an injury scare early on Day 2. He was hit on the knee by a drive from centurion Karan Lamba at covers and slumped to the ground. The left-hander was hobbling and had to be helped off the field by a member of the support staff.

He did not return during Rajasthan’s innings, but recovered well enough to open the batting for TN. His stay was short, as he played on to debutant seamer Chetan for 3.

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The new ball did its thing, and the home team were enthused. Pradosh and Jagadeesan negotiated the period watchfully. They compiled a 104-run partnership before Rajasthan bounced back through spinners Kukna and Rohan.

Andre Siddarth and Sonu Yadav are the overnight TN batters. With the fall of 26 wickets in the next two days highly unlikely, it is about the first-innings lead from here on.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 167 for four in 50 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 58, N Jagadeesan 55; Ajay Singh Kukna 2/31) vs Rajasthan 363 all out in 115.3 overs (Karan Lamba 113, Mahipal Lomror 66; Deepesh Devendran 3/89).