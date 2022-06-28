Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson register highest T20I partnership for India

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson on Friday registered the highest T20I partnership for India with 176 runs, breaking the record of the 165-run stand of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

On their way to this unique record, Hooda and Samson’s partnership became the 9th highest in all men’s T20Is, the highest second wicket partnership in all men’s T20Is and the highest partnership for India for any wicket in men’s T20Is.

This is also the second highest score against Ireland by any side. It is preceded by only 252/3 which Scotland scored.

In the match, opting to bat, India posted 227 for seven in the second and final T20 International against Ireland.

Deepak Hooda top-scored with a 104 while Sanju Samson contributed 77 to take India to the huge total.

For Ireland, Mark Adair took three wickets while Craig Young and Josh Little got two apiece.

During his maiden T20I ton (104 off 57 balls), Hooda showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and backfoot.

While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the frontfoot, he was equally good on the backfoot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes.

Hooda decorated his knock with nine fours and six hits over the fence.

He was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who, opening the batting in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, played second fiddle but grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Samson made 77 off 42 balls with the help of nine boundaries and four sixes.