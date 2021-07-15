Deepak Hooda cuts ties with Baroda, to play for Rajasthan now

Deepak Hooda had alleged that Krunal Pandya had been trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again. (FILE)

Deepak Hooda has decided to part ways with Baroda Cricket Association (BCA). The all-rounder will be turning up for Rajasthan in the forthcoming season.

“He had applied for a ‘No Objection Certificate’ and the association has given him,” BCA secretary Ajit Lele told The Indian Express.

Hooda has had his issues with Baroda for some time now. This January, a day before the start of the T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali, Hooda had walked out of the Baroda team bubble after a spat with the captain Krunal Pandya.

He later complained to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) about Pandya’s conduct but the state unit blamed him for leaking his letter to the media. It also banned him for the rest of the season. The association even reached out to his IPL franchise Punjab Kings and threatened to complain to the Indian cricket board.

The Hooda saga hasn’t gone down well among former cricketers in Baroda. Former India player Irfan Pathan tweeted, “How many cricket associations will lose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing!.”

Hooda played 46 first-class games for Baroda, scoring 2908 runs at an average of 43. He also played 68 one dayers for the state.