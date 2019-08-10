Watch: When Deepak Chahar trolled Rahkeem Cornwall

Deepak Chahar was involved in a funny on-field incident with West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall last month. On Saturday, Cornwall was included in the West Indies squad which will take on India in a two-match Test series starting on August 22. This is his first international call-up.

The incident happened when India A were taking on West Indies A in a series of unofficial ODI matches last month.

As Cornwall walks out to bat, Chahar walks out to meet him – seemingly imitating Cornwall’s gait. Making himself big, Chahar walks up to the batsman as if to collide with him, but then pulls away at the last second.

Cornwall, unperturbed, carries on his walk towards the crease.

Who is Rahkeem Cornwall?

Rahkeem Cornwall, who is in line to make his Test debut against India later this month, could break the record for being the heaviest international cricketer – a record which has ostensibly belonged to Australia’s Warwick Armstrong since the early 1900s.

Cornwall is reported to weigh around 140 kgs, while Armstrong’s weight is recorded to have been 133 kgs. Cornwall is also around 6’6” tall, making him one of the most sizeable people to take the cricket field.

Despite being so huge and 158KG fella, Rahkeem Cornwall has played some glorious knock in the past. pic.twitter.com/Te7LNldhSE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_333) August 10, 2019

Cornwall is one of the most destructive all-rounders in West Indies domestic cricket. He picks up five-wicket hauls with regularity and scores at an aggressive strike rate when called upon to bat in the lower order. Possessing a venomous bat speed and a penchant for accurate bowling, Cornwall has all the ingredients of being a future West Indies great.