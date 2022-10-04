scorecardresearch
Deepak Chahar warns Tristian Stubbs at the non-striker’s end, does not run him out

India vs South Africa 3rd T20: Stubbs had slipped out before the ball was delivered and Chahar pulled out.

deepak chahar, ind vs sa 3rd t20IND vs SA 3rd T20: Deepak Chahar opted not to run the batter out. (Screengrab)

In the 16th over of the South African innings during the third T20I against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, bowler Deepak Chahar had the opportunity to run out Tristian Stubbs at the non-striker’s end. However, the 30-year-old did not take the opportunity and also chose the warn the batter.

The mode of dismissal was in news recently, when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean legitimately recently.

Stubbs had slipped out before the ball was delivered and Chahar pulled out.

He did a mock underhand throw at the stumps and flashed a smile at Stubbs who rushed back into the crease.

Chahar smiled, Rohit Sharma smiled and finally a sheepish smile spread across Stubbs’ face.

Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to power South Africa to a mammoth 227/3.

Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries after India skipper Rohit Sharma invited South Africa to bat. Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls). For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each.

Brief Scores:
South Africa: 227/3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34, Deepak Chahar 1/48).

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 09:56:41 pm
