Deepak Chahar ruled out of Cuttack ODI, Navdeep Saini to replace him

Deepak Chahar. (Source: AP Photo) Deepak Chahar. (Source: AP Photo)

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third ODI between India and the West Indies, BCCI confirmed on Thursday. For the series decider at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, Navdeep Saini has been named as the replacement.

UPDATE: Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the 3rd @Paytm #INDvWI ODI. Navdeep Saini replaces him. Details – https://t.co/7vL5GJobTU pic.twitter.com/QbHQL1KMyY — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2019

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar for the third match of the ongoing Paytm ODI series against West Indies,” the BCCI said in a release on Thursday.

“Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been ruled out of the final ODI,” the release read further.

Chahar played the opening two matches of the series and has conceded 92 runs after bowling 17 overs without taking a wicket. Meanwhile, If Saini does feature in the final match, then it would be his ODI debut.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd