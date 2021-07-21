scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
India’s Test team players, former players hail Deepak Chahar for pulling off win against Sri Lanka

By: Sports Desk |
July 21, 2021 11:50:12 am
Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 8th wicket partnership saw India home in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka (BCCI)

As a young Indian side came from behind to snatch a stunning three-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Colombo, the spirit of the side to never give up was lauded by players of the Test team currently in England as well as former players and commentators.

As India’s white-ball team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, sealed the three-match series with the victory on Tuesday, the Test contingent in England, which is preparing for the five-match Test series against England slated to begin on August 4, were quick to acknowledge the significance of the win in the 2nd ODI.

Chasing 276 for victory, India had lost half their side for 116. But Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden ODI fifty and then Deep Chahar stitched on an unbroken 84-run stand for the 8th wicket to take India home.

Virat Kohli praised Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav for their “tremendous knocks under pressure”.

Rohit Sharma praised the ‘solid grit’ on display.

Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop were among those who were awestruck at the squad depth at India’s disposal.

VVS Laxman pointed to the 8th wicket partnership between Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the game-changing partnership.

Venkatesh Prasad, meanwhile, said the present white-ball team is a Shahrukh Khan film.

