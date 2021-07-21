India’s Test team players, former players hail Deepak Chahar for pulling off win against Sri Lanka

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 8th wicket partnership saw India home in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka (BCCI)

As a young Indian side came from behind to snatch a stunning three-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Colombo, the spirit of the side to never give up was lauded by players of the Test team currently in England as well as former players and commentators.

As India’s white-ball team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, sealed the three-match series with the victory on Tuesday, the Test contingent in England, which is preparing for the five-match Test series against England slated to begin on August 4, were quick to acknowledge the significance of the win in the 2nd ODI.

Chasing 276 for victory, India had lost half their side for 116. But Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden ODI fifty and then Deep Chahar stitched on an unbroken 84-run stand for the 8th wicket to take India home.

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

Virat Kohli praised Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav for their “tremendous knocks under pressure”.

That was some performance by team India. Solid grit shown right through @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma praised the ‘solid grit’ on display.

India didn’t just win this today, they brushed off the opposition. The depth of white ball batting is unimaginable. But at the heart of it all is fearlessness. They will fail some days but when they succeed,they will produce a spectacle like they did today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2021

Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop were among those who were awestruck at the squad depth at India’s disposal.

India still finding ways to win. Scary depth of talent. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 20, 2021

At 193/7, few would have given India a chance, but Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi have pulled off a remarkable win.

Good contributions from SuryaKumar Yadav and Krunal and a win to cherish. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UKHrKOKnLV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 20, 2021

VVS Laxman pointed to the 8th wicket partnership between Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the game-changing partnership.

Haara hua match jeetne waale ko B- for Baazigar kehte hain. What a fabulous win. Outstanding from Deepak Chahar #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/htGS6dOnxc — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 20, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad, meanwhile, said the present white-ball team is a Shahrukh Khan film.