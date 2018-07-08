Deepak Chahar makes India debut in third T20I against England

Deepak Chahar is also the second bowler after Siddarth Kaul to make his debut in this UK tour. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Deepak Chahar is also the second bowler after Siddarth Kaul to make his debut in this UK tour. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Deepak Chahar made his international debut in T20 cricket on Sunday after being included in the playing XI for team India at Bristol. Chahar received his maiden India cap from Virat Kohli and is now the 76th Indian player to feature in the shortest format. He is also the second bowler after Siddarth Kaul to make his debut in this UK tour. Chahar was drafted in place of Kuldeep Yadav and was also handed the new ball in the first over. Chahar had a fine IPL 2018 where he picked up 10 wickets in 12 matches and emerged as the backbone of the seam attack for the yellow brigade. Chahar last assignment was for India A squad where he scalped 16 wickets including a five-wicket haul against West Indies A.

We have a debutant here in the third T20I against England. Deepak Chahar receives his #TeamIndia cap from Skipper @imVkohli.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vRB1VNRRr0 — BCCI (@BCCI) 8 July 2018

However, Chahar’s road to success has been anything but easy. At the age of 15 (in 2008) he was rejected by Greg Chappell due to his height. However, at 18 he made a mark after taking 8/10 vs Hyderabad on his first-class debut. He was also an integral part of the Rajasthan squad which won successive Ranji Trophy titles.

While a series of injuries hampered his progress, Chahar wasn’t the one to back down and returned as the highest wicket-taker (19) in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year.

