‘Player who can bowl in 140’s and bat will always have a place in the Indian side’: Deepak Chahar

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar said cricketers who can bowl around 140 KPH and bat will always have a place in the Indian team even 10-15 years from now and said he aspires to be the same.

“If I can bat a bit, I will always have a place in the Indian team – now and even 10-15 years later. I want to reach that level and I know once I’m there, the performance will follow and I will get selected automatically too. I want that today as well, to bowl in 140s, swing both ways and contribute with the bat,” Chahar told Sports Tak.

Chahar also gave the example of Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on how he has been the number one player for India in recent times and said, “Look at Hardik Pandya – he does all three things; bowl quick, swing and bat; no one can take his place in the Indian team 1 or 2 years from now. He is the No. 1 all-rounder in the world because he can do all three. So it’s not just me; if any player can do that, he will warrant a place in the team.”

Deepak Chahar. (Photo: PTI) Deepak Chahar. (Photo: PTI)

Chahar has been injured for the most part of the last year missing the entire IPL and a lot of the international cricket calendar.

Talking about how he is looking to get back into the Indian side again, he said, “Process is simple. When I wasn’t playing for India, even then I used to follow this process and it hasn’t changed even now. When I was struggling in my state team and used to say to my teammates that one day I’ll play for India, they would laugh at me. I believed back then as well that if I can bowl around 140 kph, and swing the ball both ways, I will not have any trouble getting batters out.”

Chahar has been predominantly used with the new ball for both the Indian side and his franchise side Chennai Super Kings because of his ability to swing the ball both ways. He also is a very handy batter and has played some memorable knocks.

“Competition is tough so you obviously will have to distinguish yourself from the rest. Batting is a plus for me since I’ve been doing it since I was a child. I have focussed always on it. Last year I got opportunities so I was able to score runs. If I get a chance to make matches and win matches, I will try my best,” Chahar said.