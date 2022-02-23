Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of Sri Lanka T20I series

Rohit Sharma-led India has suffered a couple of major blows ahead of their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from Thursday. Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling, while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

The duo will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries. The team management had already rested Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur from the T20I series. Kohli and Pant will join the team during the Test series, while Shardul has been give a break from the entire series against Sri Lanka.

In the final T20I match against, Deepak Chahar started off by removing Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope, but while bowling the fifth ball of his second over, the seamer pulled up and hobbled off the field, holding his hip. Chennai Super Kings spent Rs 14 crore to bring back Deepak Chahar in the IPL mega auction.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was in red-hot form smoked a 31-ball 65, including seven sixes. Yadav guided Venkatesh during an unbroken 91-run fifth-wicket partnership off 37 balls. Yadav’s command unnerved the West Indies bowlers, as they lost the plot and played into the batsmen’s hands. Yadav was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series.

Mumbai Indians retained the 31-year-old for Rs 6 crore.

India’s T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.