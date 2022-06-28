Decision to allow Michael Vaughan to commentate was ‘totally inexcusable’: BBC in-house diversity group

BBC’s in-house diversity group has criticised the broadcaster for its decision to employ the former England captain Michael Vaughan as a commentator for the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. According to a report in the Guardian, the BBC Sport’s Black, Asian and minority ethnic group has shot an email to the staff calling it “totally inexcusable”.

Vaughan, who has been charged following an investigation into racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq, was doing live commentary for the third Test on Radio 5.

Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain of Pakistani descent, last year alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club. The scandal shook English cricket to its core and led to numerous changes in coaching and administrative personnel at Yorkshire.

The group in its mail called the move “a shocking miscalculation” that had caused “excruciating, overwhelming and unbearable” distress among many members of staff.

Earlier, following the accusations of racist comments by Vaughan, he was dropped from coverage of the Ashes last November.