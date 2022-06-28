scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Decision to allow Michael Vaughan to commentate was ‘totally inexcusable’: BBC in-house diversity group

Vaughan, who has been charged following an investigation into racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq, was doing live commentary for the third Test on Radio 5.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 28, 2022 9:58:21 am
Michael Vaughan, BBC commentary, Racism charges on Vaughan, Racism in England cricketFollowing the accusations of racist comments by Vaughan, he was dropped from coverage of the Ashes last November. (File)

BBC’s in-house diversity group has criticised the broadcaster for its decision to employ the former England captain Michael Vaughan as a commentator for the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. According to a report in the Guardian, the BBC Sport’s Black, Asian and minority ethnic group has shot an email to the staff calling it “totally inexcusable”.

Vaughan, who has been charged following an investigation into racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq, was doing live commentary for the third Test on Radio 5.

Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain of Pakistani descent, last year alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club. The scandal shook English cricket to its core and led to numerous changes in coaching and administrative personnel at Yorkshire.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The group in its mail called the move “a shocking miscalculation” that had caused “excruciating, overwhelming and unbearable” distress among many members of staff.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier, following the accusations of racist comments by Vaughan, he was dropped from coverage of the Ashes last November.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 28: Latest News