Debut in 2011 to WTC final captain: Virat Kohli completes 10 years of Test cricket

Virat Kohli fired up as team ahead of the World Test Championship final. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day against West Indies ten years ago at Sabina Park. Ten years on, he’s leading India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

It was on June 20, 2011, when current India skipper made his debut in the longest format of the game, scoring 4 and 15 in his first match. Ten years later, he has scored 7,490 runs from 91 Tests, including 27 centuries and a top score of 254*.

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid also made their Test debuts against England at Lord’s on this day in 1996. Ganguly played a superb knock scoring 131 off 301 balls with 20×4’s, becoming the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut. Dravid scored a brilliant 95 off 267 balls with 6×4’s.

These 3 captains have led India to Test series wins in Ausralia, Pakistan, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe.

Test cap #206, Rahul Dravid (1996)

Test cap #207, Sourav Ganguly (1996)

Test cap #268, Virat Kohli (2011)#OnThisDay, three icons of Indian cricket made their Test debuts 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Uebd76ipPn — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) June 20, 2021

15 years after Ganguly and Dravid’s debut, Kohli featured in his first Test match but did not have a good show with the bat, managing to score 19 runs in the entire match. In the first innings, he just managed to score four runs. Kohli came into bat at number five position and was sent back to the pavilion by Fidel Edwards. In the second innings, Kohli scored 15 runs from 54 balls and was eventually dismissed by Fidel Edwards again.

India eventually went on to win the match by 63 runs.

June 20 is a very special day for Indian cricket 1996: Ganguly and Dravid Test debut at Lord’s

2011: Kohli Test debut at Sabina Park

2021: ???? #WTCFinalpic.twitter.com/eKpR6cl715 — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 20, 2021

Since his Test debut, Kohli has left a huge mark on the game and went on to become one of the greatest batsmen in International cricket. He became the first batsman in Test history to score double centuries in four successive series. In fact, he completes the milestone as the captain of the Indian side playing the first WTC final against New Zealand.